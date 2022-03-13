Build 22.03.13a

Note: Showbiz Tycoon is still in development. If you don't like any updates, please give me feedback.

New Feature: Automatic purchase of movies for streaming. You will need to choose the minimum amount (must be at least $10m) and maximum amount (up to $150m) that will be spent on movie purchases per month. Note that movie choices will be made randomly (good or bad) and no movie will be bought if you don't have enough money. This is a good option so you don't lose too many subscribers constantly, but it doesn't replace the need to check what's happening with your streaming service. You can still lose money.

Change: The new game menu is a little different.

Change: Sadly, the actors and directors will eventually pass away.

Added: New Awards - 'The Silver Circle Awards' - This award will be a thermometer for the main award, which is now called 'The Showbiz'. Being nominated for this award can be a strong indication that your film will compete in the main award.

Added: 3 new award categories: Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction and Best Editing.

Added: More movie titles for competing studios.

Added: New actors and directors/producers will eventually become available.

Added: It is now possible to enable autosave before starting a new game.

Added: It is now possible to randomize the database when starting a new game. Note that selecting this option will delete the previous database and you will lose your data, however, an option to make a copy of your database will be given and you can use this copy in game by selecting it on the "Database" screen in the menu options, before starting any new game.

Added: Via the "ESC" key - It is now possible to return to the main menu if you are in the new game menu.

Fixed: If you have a movie release while advancing 4 weeks at once - right mouse button, the weeks will stop advancing.

Fixed: If you are in negative money and advance 4 weeks at once - right mouse button, the weeks will stop advancing after the first negative balance warning

Bug: When advanced 4 weeks at once with an awards show in between, buttons were disappearing.

Bug: The "load game" button in the game pause menu was not being useful if you had an error in the game. Now rooms are reset when clicking on it.

Bug: The game was crashing when finishing an award and returning to "Library".