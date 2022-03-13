Update - 2022-03-13

This week once again was all about small fixes. I'm going to continue making minor changes until the end of the month in order to get the game more stable and playable.

I also got some feedback about the first 15 minutes of the game, so expect major changes in how that plays in the next build. If you have any feedback about what it's like to start playing the game, please send that to me now as I am going to focus on making that experience smoother over the next couple of weeks.