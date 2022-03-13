 Skip to content

Corruption of Champions II update for 13 March 2022

New Patch: Demons & Whores

New Patch: Demons & Whores

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This month’s chock full of prostitution play and a little demonic action to cap it off.

0.4.37 Patch Notes:

  • You can now work at the Temple of Mallach for a little coin and a lot of fame. Cait can join you, if you’d like.
  • A pair of fighty new demon babes can be encountered in Undermountain’s first and third tile zones. They’ve got a bad end if you lose to them enough, but if you defeat them enough, they’ll turn friendly and settle down near the south gates of the city.
  • You can turn Brienne’s cowprint bikini on or off in her adornments menu.
  • Khor’minos has a new clothier, Galla, and plenty of new clothing to go with her.
  • Daliza has a new scene for using her strapon. Unlock it by being her bedmate.
  • Eryka can now knock you up!
  • Farrah has a new scene for bedicked PCs.
  • The Centaur Caravan has a huge new expansion where you can rehome them at either a normal farm or the slime farm.
  • There’s a new girl working at the Pasture in KM: Decima!

