New Patch: Demons & Whores

This month’s chock full of prostitution play and a little demonic action to cap it off.
0.4.37 Patch Notes:
- You can now work at the Temple of Mallach for a little coin and a lot of fame. Cait can join you, if you’d like.
- A pair of fighty new demon babes can be encountered in Undermountain’s first and third tile zones. They’ve got a bad end if you lose to them enough, but if you defeat them enough, they’ll turn friendly and settle down near the south gates of the city.
- You can turn Brienne’s cowprint bikini on or off in her adornments menu.
- Khor’minos has a new clothier, Galla, and plenty of new clothing to go with her.
- Daliza has a new scene for using her strapon. Unlock it by being her bedmate.
- Eryka can now knock you up!
- Farrah has a new scene for bedicked PCs.
- The Centaur Caravan has a huge new expansion where you can rehome them at either a normal farm or the slime farm.
- There’s a new girl working at the Pasture in KM: Decima!
Changed files in this update