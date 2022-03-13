Patсh 0.54e

Hello everyone!
I am finally back at work. My situation is somewhat stable now, although I am still uncertain about the future. For more info please check out our discord. Thank you for your support and kind words, I really appreciate that.
The game was updated with patch 0.54d
- You can now rebind sit/descend button. Also I finally completed sit down functionality, which I was planning to implement since first prototypes, and completely forgot about. So yeah, you can now sit with X button. it doesnt really do anything, more of an rp function
- fixed few graphical glitches and bugs
- YOu won't use companion control button, while mounted now
- Improved camera clipping behavior in interiors
- Fixed few bugs with mods
- Bandit survivors in enchanted forest quest now have aggro dialogue option
- Fixed few bugs with cutscenes
Check out my youtube channel (I might post previews of new updates there, or might not):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfMlahJzjpMeLrrfRvL05A
Changed files in this update