Patсh 0.54e

Hello everyone!

I am finally back at work. My situation is somewhat stable now, although I am still uncertain about the future. For more info please check out our discord. Thank you for your support and kind words, I really appreciate that.

The game was updated with patch 0.54d

You can now rebind sit/descend button. Also I finally completed sit down functionality, which I was planning to implement since first prototypes, and completely forgot about. So yeah, you can now sit with X button. it doesnt really do anything, more of an rp function

fixed few graphical glitches and bugs

YOu won't use companion control button, while mounted now

Improved camera clipping behavior in interiors

Fixed few bugs with mods

Bandit survivors in enchanted forest quest now have aggro dialogue option

Fixed few bugs with cutscenes

