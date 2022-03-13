 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 13 March 2022

Patсh 0.54e

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I am finally back at work. My situation is somewhat stable now, although I am still uncertain about the future. For more info please check out our discord. Thank you for your support and kind words, I really appreciate that.

The game was updated with patch 0.54d

  • You can now rebind sit/descend button. Also I finally completed sit down functionality, which I was planning to implement since first prototypes, and completely forgot about. So yeah, you can now sit with X button. it doesnt really do anything, more of an rp function
  • fixed few graphical glitches and bugs
  • YOu won't use companion control button, while mounted now
  • Improved camera clipping behavior in interiors
  • Fixed few bugs with mods
  • Bandit survivors in enchanted forest quest now have aggro dialogue option
  • Fixed few bugs with cutscenes

