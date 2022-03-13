Update Notes 221303

Hey everyone!

Since the last update, I’ve been working on fixing bugs, refining existing features, and reworking the Tilt Five™ experience.

In addition to working on this update, I’ve also been working behind the scenes on custom model importing for more general file types like FBX and STL. I’m still in the midst of creating the framework for importing, but it’s going well!

Important Note for Windows Users!

Battle Map Studio now supports Tilt Five™ by default. If you need to disable Tilt Five™ support, you can opt-in to the newly created justPC beta. Since Tilt Five™ only supports Windows, this change only affects Windows users.

Here are the patchnotes for this update:

Added a home button to the Tilt Five™ main menu window.

Map capture window now supports zooming via the scroll wheel and Tilt Five™ wand trigger + tilt.

Map capture now displays the overlay grid regardless of if the main camera is looking at the area of the map that's being captured.

Updated the brush and marker colors to be more visible.

Added a maximum Tilt Five™ board scale and increased the minimum board scale from 0.01 to 0.05.

Reduced the Tilt Five™ wand movement scale modifier.

Holding the Tilt Five™ wand trigger and moving the wand forward will now activate position offset translation for objects. Once the position offset is activated, moving the wand left, right, forward, and back will translate all selected objects within the block they are a resident of.

Increased vertical offset of tooltip.

Added Tilt Five™ settings: board elevation, pointer gizmo scale, and pointer gizmo color.

Modified pointer gizmo position offset so that it's closer to wand tip.

Added a second screen to the controls scheme that plays a short video about selecting, rotating, and scaling objects. Will look to replace images with short videos in future updates.

Reduced object scale delta multiplier when scaling from Tilt Five™ trigger + wand movement.

Players that cannot edit user permissions can no longer edit other users' permissions

Fixes

Fixed a bug where if a player had a paint tool selected while joining a multiplayer session, the player could then paint even if they did not have permission to edit.

Fixed a Unity bug that caused the application to crash when using the blaster tool. Thanks Unity!

Fixed a bug where the middle orange area of the terrain magic gizmo was not constrained to the outer blue area.

Fixed a bug with the Tilt Five™ wand delta scaling method where the delta was normalized to -1 or 1, which resulted in large jumps even when the wand delta was very small.

Fixed a bug where the camera could be rotated when interacting with an input field or window.

Fixed a bug where the system would not transition automatically to the PC configuration when the Tilt Five™ glasses weren't looking at the board.

Fixed a bug with the calculated mouse delta where the previous position was set too early in the update, causing the delta to be zero in some situations.

Fixed organizational issues with Unity addressables that produced duplicates of assets.

Fixed a visual bug where the music player in the settings panel was not visible.

Fixed a bug with centering and scaling the Tilt Five™ board to the extents of a loaded environment.

Fixed a visual bug where the alpha slider on color picker inputs would not initialize with the settings color alpha.

Fixed a bug with the elevation slider where changing the value via dragging the slider handle would cause erratic jumps in the value when using the Tilt Five™ wand.

I'm excited that the folks at Tilt Five are beginning to ship more and more of their Kickstarter units, and hope that if you're playing Battle Map Studio on Tilt Five™ you let me know how you're enjoying the experience! I'm always around on Discord, so if you have any questions or feedback, just tag me in a message!

Thanks for being awesome!

-Bradley