v0.2.5 - Convenience Tweaks

Recently, I have received some suggestions from a player on how to improve this game. While I can't implement all of them in a Physics Update patch, I can implement some of them. In this case, there are three that I could put in a patch to the Physics Update. Most (if not all) of the rest will be implemented in future updates, such as the Modding Update. Also, this game has it's own YouTube channel and Discord server. See the Links section below.

A queue box has been added to the ascent stage and the command module, which will appear when the camera is zoomed out too far to be able to easily see them. The box is always aligned with the camera regardless of craft rotation.

The camera will now be able to zoom out to see the entire planet, plus 50% (based on planet's radius). This is to implement the suggestion to allow the player to always be able to zoom out enough to see the command module.

You can now adjust your settings from the escape screen. This is to allow the player to change control assignments mid-game. Note that controls are the only thing about this feature that has undergone any testing. Changing other settings mid-game may break something or just not have any effect.

Here are the links to Solar Lander's Discord server and YouTube channel.