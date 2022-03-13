3/12/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.1.4

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another new update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

"Flush" achievement now triggers anytime money is over 1000 and not just when a credstick puts you over 1000

Fixed a stat issue with Corrupt Police enemies related to resistances

Fixed Throwing Star only getting +7 initiative instead of the +9 the description shows

Changes & Additions:

Slightly reduced reroll chance on loot drops for containers

Shotgun Crowd Shot skills AP cost has all been raised to 3 instead of 2 (I thought a lot about this and I still wasn't happy with these skills how they were)

Shotgun Crowd Shot skills now do -3 damage instead of -2 and +2 initiative instead of +4 but have +5% shock chance

Machine Gun Suppressive Fire skills now do -3 damage but they now get +15 initiative instead of +5

Reduced all human enemy electronic attack resistance by an additional 10% (Electronic attacks aren't really in game yet except in one instance but this change is for future content)

Renamed Glasses accessory to Safety Glasses (Didn't realize glasses were also a random junk item that I made months ago)

Added Safety Glasses icon art

Updated some shop listings

Updated loot tables

Reduced base chance of gambling opponents withdrawing when winning by 5% (When they were winning, it was a little too common for them to get nervous)

Colored the tutorial message when choosing to skip or read it

Added a 10 EXP incentive for people to actually view the tutorial at least once

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː