Happy Launch Day!

The day is here again, just about a year after the release of Happy Bones, the follow-up Happy Bones Infernal has now launched here on Steam!

Firstly, I'd like to thank every last one of you who wishlisted, bought, gifted, commented, reviewed, offered words of encouragement, tested, or generally showed any amount of support for Happy Bones or Happy Bones Infernal!

Truly, that got me through some hard times this past year.

To put it all in perspective I'm going to tell you a story here, just two months after Happy Bones released, I got into a pretty gnarly motorcycle accident.

One that left me bedridden for two weeks, unable to walk normally for months, and with painful reminders to this day.

That was probably my all time lowest point.

But...I had my laptop, and there was always at least one person playing Happy Bones at any given time.

That really spoke to me, I couldn't move much but I still knew I had the ability to make something that you would all enjoy.

So I IMMEDIATELY started on Happy Bones Infernal.

I didn't know how to use Smile Game Builder, let alone Unity, and I hadn't used Blender since I was in school, but with the time that I had recovering and the inspiration that you all provided I somehow figured it out and persevered!

So if you ever wondered how this game got developed so quickly, it's because it was fueled by the support that you all provided...and several torn ligaments.

Thank you for everything, you guys continue to be the greatest players out there and I'll continue to provide content to both these games, and fix any bugs I may have missed along the way!

Enough of this sappy stuff...

Launch Week Exclusives!

Don't forget to claim your Launch Week Exclusives by using the 'Gift Bag' item in-game and entering the code found below!

You'll only be able to claim these until 3-22-22.

Special Costume and Weapon!

You'll be able to obtain this code indefinitely, it gives you a special costume for Roan, and a special Chainsaw Weapon not found anywhere else in the game!

Bugs, Glitches, Errors

Guys, I'm not perfect.

I strive to make every game run perfectly with zero bugs, but things may slip through the cracks.

If you find something, please report it on the forum linked below and I'll get it fixed ASAP.

SUPPORT FORUM - REPORT BUGS HERE!

I'm stuck, where do I go?

So Happy Bones Infernal is a MUCH bigger and longer game than the first one.

There's more puzzles, more secrets, more special events.

Therefore there's more opportunities for players to find themselves stumped.

Or maybe you're just wanting some solid strategic advice to take down one of the games bosses?

Use the link below to get to the TIPS/HINTS/SECRETS forum and we will steer you in the correct direction.

Tips / Hints / Secrets Forum

Community Items

Just like Happy Bones (1) this game is launching with all community items ready to be activated just as soon as Valve grants us the privilege...and they're freaking awesome.

I'm hoping the release of this entry as well as the rising popularity of the first game will help get those activated so we can finally have them!

When Happy Bones launched last year, I only had two minor class updates planned.

I ended up releasing an entire DLC campaign in order to flesh out the background of a key character in Infernal.

I will say now, that my focus for Infernal this time around is a little more organized and targeted.

Somewhere in the near future I may put together a roadmap, but as it stands now here's what I've got planned:

-A Spanish Translation of the Game.

35% of all Happy Bones players are in a country whose primary language is Spanish.

Specifically the South and Central Americas.

I've received many requests to have Happy Bones localized by you all, and I'm in early negotiations right now to have Infernal properly translated!

I'm not sure when it will be, but I've got the ball rolling.

-2 Major Content Updates

So I'm planning on Infernal having 2 major content updates, one of which will be a standalone campaign much like Episode: Alpha was for the first game.

This one is already in development.

I'll release more details on these as development continues.

-Bestiary Update

A small update will come in the near future that will increase the monster pool for the game, specifically there are a lot of fan-favorite monsters from the first game that were left out of the second game.

I'm wanting to bring every monster from the first game into the second game in some capacity, though of course with the addition of Shining Demons in Infernal this is a hefty task of drawing alternate versions.

Along with this update there will likely be new weapons, armors, and items added to fit the themes of the newly added monsters.

Console Ports? Mac Ports?

When I started development on Infernal, I knew I wanted to do so in an engine that I could port to consoles with.

I'm one of those peasants that prefers to play on consoles myself.

I've gotten Infernal to play on my Xbox Series S after exporting through Unity, but that's as far as I've made it in this task.

I will focus on porting the game over after all Major Content Updates have been released.

Well I guess that's all I have to blabber about today!

Go play Happy Bones Infernal!

From the bottom of my heart, as always...

Thank You For Playing!

-FrostedFears