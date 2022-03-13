 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 13 March 2022

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #39

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few minor issues.

News

Hey everyone!

As mentioned in the Plans for 2022 post, my family and I have moved across the country. Production on Content Patch #14 has resumed, but later than I initially intended due to some complications with moving in (everything is fine now).

For this reason, I have to delay the release of Content Patch #14 by three more weeks. My sincerest apologies for this. I'm so eager to get more substantial updates to you all, but it's going to to take just a bit longer.

-Dan

Changes

  • Fixed the description for Emerald being in English if the game's language was set to Polish
  • Fixed the description for Dog not specifying that its effect is only applied once per spin
  • Fixed in-game links to TrampolineTales.com using HTTP instead of HTTPS
  • Updated in-game timer to reflect delay

