Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #39

Hey everyone!

As mentioned in the Plans for 2022 post, my family and I have moved across the country. Production on Content Patch #14 has resumed, but later than I initially intended due to some complications with moving in (everything is fine now).

For this reason, I have to delay the release of Content Patch #14 by three more weeks. My sincerest apologies for this. I'm so eager to get more substantial updates to you all, but it's going to to take just a bit longer.

-Dan

