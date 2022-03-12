THANK YOU MARKIPLIER + Everyone for supporting us!

Massive thank you to Markiplier for playing The Test & The Test: Hypothesis Rising on his Youtube channel which you can find here:

If anyone can get a hold of Mark to say thank you for us, or blow up his comments on upcoming videos, or if Mark sees this, just know we appreciate you endlessly!

(If you aren't already Subscribed, please do so! We promise you won't be disappointed!)

(I mean... come on now... Who isn't already Sub'd to Markiplier?! We've all been Sub'd for years, so this is a pretty massive moment for us!)

Thank you SO, SO, SO much for your support, and thank you SO much to everyone who came over and supported! You're all incredibly amazing, and we hope you've enjoyed your experience!

It really means the world to us to have so much love, kindness, and support across the board and we really hope everyone is having a massively amazing day, just as we all are!

We've been watching Markiplier nearing on a decade now, and have been massive fans of his charismatic personality and the nature of his videos. To see our project on his channel was such an incredible feeling for us, and to see how many people have supported us throughout this entire journey makes us incredibly appreciate, grateful, and blessed to do what we do!

So thank you, SO very much, and we hope you're all having a wonderful day!