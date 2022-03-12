The Test Remastered + The Advisor!

We've improved graphics.

We've modified some end results.

We've added in 20% more questions sprinkled throughout the experience.

We hope you enjoy!

Thank you so much for your support!

You can find our bundle below:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/13174/Randumb_Studios_Deluxe_Bundle/

(As a side note, we would be absolutely thrilled to hear everyone's feedback on The Advisor. We're hoping to get Episode 2 rolled out as soon as possible, but we want to give everyone an opportunity to participate and give their thoughts and cast their votes before we go through with it. There's still time to be a part of that entire experience! We will provide a link specifically to The Advisor Below.)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601680/The_Advisor__Episode_1_Royal_Pain/