Beta opt in Content

You can test out the newest fixes and added items. New outfit for the player. looks way better!

Added a tree respawn behind the rough cut saw mill. You Need to buy the rough cut mill to run it and cut boards. You can't sell the boards at this time working on that soon tho.

Fixed the chainsaw to turn the correct way when by tree to cut.

You can no longer hold 2 items at the same time.

Fixed the vehicles so they flip back up right.

Fixed the or think I fixed the saw. at times when the chain would get dull it wouldn't cut at all.

No way to sharpen the chain at this time. So it will take forever to cut up a tree or down.

added save to most items but some might be buggy.

You can load the sawmill with log if you hit numpad 6.

If you want to drop the chainsaw just back up or walk and spam hit the drop key. still needs work.

This is just put in and not fully tested so you will find bugs and errors.