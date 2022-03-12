 Skip to content

Metal and Hauling RPG Simulator update for 12 March 2022

Beta opt in Content

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You can test out the newest fixes and added items. New outfit for the player. looks way better!
Added a tree respawn behind the rough cut saw mill. You Need to buy the rough cut mill to run it and cut boards. You can't sell the boards at this time working on that soon tho.

Fixed the chainsaw to turn the correct way when by tree to cut.
You can no longer hold 2 items at the same time.
Fixed the vehicles so they flip back up right.
Fixed the or think I fixed the saw. at times when the chain would get dull it wouldn't cut at all.
No way to sharpen the chain at this time. So it will take forever to cut up a tree or down.
added save to most items but some might be buggy.
You can load the sawmill with log if you hit numpad 6.
If you want to drop the chainsaw just back up or walk and spam hit the drop key. still needs work.

This is just put in and not fully tested so you will find bugs and errors.

Changed depots in beta_test branch

View more data in app history for build 8360374
Metal and Hauling RPG Simulator Content Depot 1665651
