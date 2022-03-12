Update 1.0.3

Hello and welcome back to another Cellar patch note. You're in for a treat, let me tell you.

Fixed: trying to sit on the machine chair on the first day would start the machine sequence and crash the game. You had to sit on there after Ella had turned the machine on but before Luke sat down, not sure how I hadn't caught that before though. Thanks to Jack for pointing it out.

Fixed: setting the volume slider to zero and restarting the game would cause a crash. This one was horrible, sorry if it happened to you. It's because I used an inbuilt function to convert from a linear value between 0 and 1 into a decibel value for the volume, but it converts 0 into negative infinity, so when it tried to store the value it would break the save file. So when you started back up, the game realises that it doesn't have any volume anymore and tries to call for help, but nobody can hear it because the volume's turned off. So basically it was programmed to prefer a state in which it no longer lived than one in which it was forced to endure the need to scream while having no way of making a sound. So I just added a bit of code that motivates all the characters to keep going despite their "existential complaints" and it seems to be working fine.

That's all for this small update. I can imagine all my regular players are breathing a sigh of relief at being able to set their volume to zero again, rather than trying to slide it down as low as it can go without hitting zero like some sick game of chicken. To be honest these small changes probably won't affect your day-to-day gameplay, but rest assured that they contribute to an overall more positive experience. Stay tuned for the epic Easter update 1.1 where I add a literal easter egg somewhere random in the game.

I should write patch notes more often, I'm getting really good at it.

Love,

Will