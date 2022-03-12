Strawhart 1.03 Hotfix Released

Strawhart v1.03 is live
March 12, 2022
This version includes bug fixes identified by the community as well as dialogue corrections.
General
-Fixed an issue where the wrong music, or no music would play
-Adjusted font size on character quips to prevent them from breaking the page bounds
-Fixed some stray debug symbols being visible
-Fixed an issue where “grab” prompts weren’t showing up at range (Credit to Trihelix)
-Fixed an issue where characters forgot how to walk
-Fixed spelling and spacing issues in various dialogues
Factorium
-A certain someone now properly appears during the Finale (if unlocked)
-Fixed an issue where the wrong collectible was displaying
-Improvements to the splicing room
-Improvement’s to Hume’s nondescript hallway
-Crates in the Factorium are now more stable
-Fixed an issue where quips would not play because they were checkpoint-gated incorrectly
Ruins
-The correct music track will now play
-Fixed water puzzle resetters from too aggressively resetting puzzle pieces
Westharrow
-Fixed several bounds breaks (Credit Skullchaser)
-Fixed an instance where the courtyard could trigger twice (Credit Skullchaser)
The Homestead
-Fixed several stuck spots (Credit Shelg0n)
Valecrest:
-Fixed several stuck spots
Achivements:
-Fixed an issue where "Petting Zoo" would not unlock
