Strawhart 1.03 Hotfix Released

Strawhart v1.03 is live

March 12, 2022

This version includes bug fixes identified by the community as well as dialogue corrections.

General

-Fixed an issue where the wrong music, or no music would play

-Adjusted font size on character quips to prevent them from breaking the page bounds

-Fixed some stray debug symbols being visible

-Fixed an issue where “grab” prompts weren’t showing up at range (Credit to Trihelix)

-Fixed an issue where characters forgot how to walk

-Fixed spelling and spacing issues in various dialogues

Factorium

-A certain someone now properly appears during the Finale (if unlocked)

-Fixed an issue where the wrong collectible was displaying

-Improvements to the splicing room

-Improvement’s to Hume’s nondescript hallway

-Crates in the Factorium are now more stable

-Fixed an issue where quips would not play because they were checkpoint-gated incorrectly

Ruins

-The correct music track will now play

-Fixed water puzzle resetters from too aggressively resetting puzzle pieces

Westharrow

-Fixed several bounds breaks (Credit Skullchaser)

-Fixed an instance where the courtyard could trigger twice (Credit Skullchaser)

The Homestead

-Fixed several stuck spots (Credit Shelg0n)

Valecrest:

-Fixed several stuck spots

Achivements:

-Fixed an issue where "Petting Zoo" would not unlock