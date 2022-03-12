This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey friends.

A hundred days

On the 20th June 2022 - one year after the release of TRACHI: AUTONOMY 1.0 - arteria will conclude. And with it, the first game in the TRACHI series is laid to rest. Not to sleep, but also to never wake up again.

In non-cryptic words: The final build of AUTONOMY, 1.5 (arteria) will be released on June 20th.

It's not a huge update. More of a last sweep, before the lights go out. The biggest change comes in the shape of a few new BGM pieces. Or to be more precise, some tracks had to be replaced due to licensing uncertainties, especially in terms of sustainability. For that matter, there is now also a full license document included.

The title screen has also been updated to be more in line with the new branding:



Smooth, isn't it?

Lastly, a couple of character names have been adjusted:

Terence Prawnfield -> Teron Pravoskos

Johan Fairclough -> Ioanis Fero

Laurits Farnswood -> Laurits Faber

Rupert Starling -> Rupert Sternlein

It's mostly for authenticity reasons and to ensure continuity with future titles. A few lines of dialogue have also been slightly polished, and one area more or less revamped.

Regardless, I want to make one thing abundantly clear:

If you've played through TRACHI 1.4, there's no need for you to go back and replay it for story reasons.

However, and here we get to the second point: It's a great opportunity to replay it, if you haven't.

Beta

Because I just pushed the beta build. So whenever you feel eager to dance again, you can opt in through the usual Steam procedure.

Savegames should also be compatible. If you copy the files from your 'save' folder in the game's root directory and copy it in the beta build's folder, you should be able to access all of your saved from the stable build.

So with all that being said - I have a proposal. If you play the beta and find a bug or something, let me know. And I'll put you in the credits. Yeah, just like that. And since I won't touch AUTONOMY anymore after June, it'll stay there forever.

In any case, the offer stands. And I'd be delighted to hear from you. If not, I'll see you on the 20th June, at the latest.

Where we'll also talk a bit about AUTARKY and what else is coming when.

Until then, have a great time, everyone of you.

Much love

nory