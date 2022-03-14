Multiplayer Server Update - With more regions!

Hello Humans,

We have updated our multiplayer servers! While we hope that this will make them more stable, we have had to make a lot of changes to make them work on the new service, so we need your help to make sure they work properly!

But first, the best news... MORE SERVER REGIONS!

We have added US West, EU East and Asia East servers! These locations give players in those areas servers that are closer to them. Unfortunately we had to remove the Singapore server region but the Asia East server region will cover those people that used it and hopefully mean the matches have more people in them!

The full list of available regions is now:

Asia East

Australia

Brazil

EU East

EU West

Japan

US East

US West

Help us check the servers work for you!

We have tested these new servers as much as we can but multiplayer issues can be really specific to your local internet connection. We would love to know if the online performance of the game is better or worse for you.

If you encounter any of the below, please submit a bug report:

Does matchmaking not work for you?

Does your game get laggy when your ping is still low?

Does your co-op match crash after a long time?

You can send us a bug report via email bugs@doborog.com or on our Discord in the #cddz-bug-reports chat. As always with bug reports, if you can send us a video of your problem, that makes it a lot easier for us to understand how to fix it!

We plan on continuing to improve the servers and matchmaking over time, so any feedback is super helpful. Thanks to all who have helped us make the game better with your bug reports and feedback so far!