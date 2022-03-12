Patch - 2022/3/12

Changelog:

Improved tutorial

Added cheat menu

Fixed edge-cases where missions wouldn't load

Fixed the lost patrol sometimes getting stuck in mission 2

Added lots of analytics so we can find the issues faster when they arise

For those who are having troubles getting through the tutorial mission, our scenario writer Andrej wrote and recorded a walkthrough of the whole LZ Falcon mission.

You can find it in the Guides section and on our YouTube

If you encounter any issues please let us now in the discussions or directly on our e-mail: lnob@studio301.cz