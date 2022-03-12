 Skip to content

Leave No One Behind: la Drang update for 12 March 2022

Patch - 2022/3/12

Share · View all patches · Build 8360069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Improved tutorial
  • Added cheat menu
  • Fixed edge-cases where missions wouldn't load
  • Fixed the lost patrol sometimes getting stuck in mission 2
  • Added lots of analytics so we can find the issues faster when they arise

For those who are having troubles getting through the tutorial mission, our scenario writer Andrej wrote and recorded a walkthrough of the whole LZ Falcon mission.

You can find it in the Guides section and on our YouTube

If you encounter any issues please let us now in the discussions or directly on our e-mail: lnob@studio301.cz

Changed files in this update

Leave No One Behind: la Drang Content Depot 1635351
