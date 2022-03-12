Master of the Wizards is now available in Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 8360046 · Last edited 12 March 2022 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Today is the day! Gather your spellbooks and potions and be the next Master of the Wizards!

Fight your rivals in chaotic and fun battles for fame and glory to ascend to the throne and conquer the title of Master of the Wizards!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1721010/Master_of_the_Wizards/

Watch the trailer

In the early access version, you can play against the AI and against your friends via LAN!

Chose your wizard!

Master of the Wizards is a party card game for 4 to 6 players in which you control a respectable wizard, you can choose one of our six characters to be your avatar.

Conquer strange lands!

Conquer Lands to gain influence throughout the realms and some extra power. Reach 20 points of influence to win the game.

Cast powerful spells!

Target other Wizards with your mighty Attack Spells. Be the last Wizard standing to win the game.

Buff yourself!

Increase your power with Buff Spells to get the upper hand.

Curse your rivals!

Cast Curse Spells upon rival Wizards to make their life miserable.

And Chain their spells right back at them!

Answer your enemies' attacks with Chain Spells to make them someone else's problem... But beware of being a Chain target yourself!

