Share · View all patches · Build 8359972 · Last edited 12 March 2022 – 16:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Multiplayer is here!

-multiplayer will be a bi-weekly competition with every THE BUTTON player (if they would like to join)

-A "booster" will be given to people that participate (1% boost for autoclicks in multi and solo)

-boosters have a set pool of 500, rewards will be given based on how much you participated.

-Some bug fixes have also been made :)

-And if you haven't already, join the discord server for updates and talk with others!

https://discord.gg/P9T5uWNk3v