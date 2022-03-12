🩹 PATCHDAY 0.9.9.8 🩹

Hello progressing people,
Today is patchday, so ready your bars to progress right into it!
Mystery Activity
A player had some concerns about the CPU-load of our game, so I looked into it.
While I could answer some questions, I found a bug I fixed in another project but never patched it back into the Progress Bar Simulator (which I thought I had done a long time ago).
So thanks AROAH for the findings :ghsmile: !
Read the full story here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/661230/discussions/0/4658416565926549674/
user defined text
Also I finally added a feature requested by Heyesy, that you, the player being able to put a user defined text in and show it within some Progress Bars.
It is still a bit limited, so I might do something more with it in the future.
Read full request here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/661230/discussions/0/3131667021991718714/
Changelog:
While on it I found some other issues and fixed em.
As always just the most-important fixes:
- Twitch Name Problems #34
- Player defined file text/names #97
- New SpielmannSpiel address #103
- call to AWS #104
- Videos don't play #105
- too high CPU-load for IRC #106
- fix main menu Julkip screen size issues (2560x1080) #107
- removed some old and not used Unity packages
- and more
ENJOY <3
So enjoy our latest update, please leave a positive review if you enjoy the game so far, stay safe and happy progressing ːsteamhappyː
- the SpielmannSpiel team :ghsmile:
Changed files in this update