🩹 PATCHDAY 0.9.9.8 🩹

Hello progressing people,

Today is patchday, so ready your bars to progress right into it!

Mystery Activity

A player had some concerns about the CPU-load of our game, so I looked into it.

While I could answer some questions, I found a bug I fixed in another project but never patched it back into the Progress Bar Simulator (which I thought I had done a long time ago).

So thanks AROAH for the findings :ghsmile: !

Read the full story here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/661230/discussions/0/4658416565926549674/

user defined text

Also I finally added a feature requested by Heyesy, that you, the player being able to put a user defined text in and show it within some Progress Bars.

It is still a bit limited, so I might do something more with it in the future.

Read full request here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/661230/discussions/0/3131667021991718714/



Changelog:

While on it I found some other issues and fixed em.

As always just the most-important fixes:

Twitch Name Problems #34

Player defined file text/names #97

New SpielmannSpiel address #103

call to AWS #104

Videos don't play #105

too high CPU-load for IRC #106

fix main menu Julkip screen size issues (2560x1080) #107

removed some old and not used Unity packages

and more

ENJOY <3

So enjoy our latest update, please leave a positive review if you enjoy the game so far, stay safe and happy progressing ːsteamhappyː