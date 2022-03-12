 Skip to content

Progress Bar Simulator update for 12 March 2022

🩹 PATCHDAY 0.9.9.8 🩹

Hello progressing people,
Today is patchday, so ready your bars to progress right into it!

Mystery Activity

A player had some concerns about the CPU-load of our game, so I looked into it.
While I could answer some questions, I found a bug I fixed in another project but never patched it back into the Progress Bar Simulator (which I thought I had done a long time ago).
So thanks AROAH for the findings :ghsmile: !
Read the full story here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/661230/discussions/0/4658416565926549674/

user defined text

Also I finally added a feature requested by Heyesy, that you, the player being able to put a user defined text in and show it within some Progress Bars.
It is still a bit limited, so I might do something more with it in the future.
Read full request here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/661230/discussions/0/3131667021991718714/

Changelog:

While on it I found some other issues and fixed em.
As always just the most-important fixes:

  • Twitch Name Problems #34
  • Player defined file text/names #97
  • New SpielmannSpiel address #103
  • call to AWS #104
  • Videos don't play #105
  • too high CPU-load for IRC #106
  • fix main menu Julkip screen size issues (2560x1080) #107
  • removed some old and not used Unity packages
  • and more

ENJOY <3

So enjoy our latest update, please leave a positive review if you enjoy the game so far, stay safe and happy progressing ːsteamhappyː

  • the SpielmannSpiel team :ghsmile:

