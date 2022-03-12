This is a big update and improves the application in almost every way! For this update, I have rewritten the entire program so it's more flexible and future proof. I hope you like it :)

improvements

Add your own custom background & icons

New visualizers

New improved UI with draggable windows

Better color detection & sorting

You're now able to rebind keybindings

More in-depth color options

Added windowed mode

Autoconnect to Spotify on startup

Small Window mode is now draggable over your whole screen

Everything is now savable

And much more!

Help

If you find any bugs/Improvements or have some ideas for future updates please let me know in the communityhub!

Future plans

I am already thinking about update V3, this update is planned to have its own visualizer editor so you can make your own visualizers and share them at the steam workshop! before update V3 I will develop some smaller updates.

oh and if you like update v2 maybe consider leaving a positive review :)