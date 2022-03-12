《Across the Galaxy：Stellar Dominator》0.9.0.6010 version update announcement

Hello, everyone, we have finally upgraded the game engine to the latest stable version, which will bring a comprehensive upgrade of graphics, and the game frame rate is more stable and smooth. We are still familiar with the functions of the new version of the engine. In the future, we will use the new version of the engine to make more interesting contents of the game, And continue to optimize the graphics and frame performance of the game.

In addition, we have added 5 new official fixed maps and also added the saving function of random maps. If you encounter interesting random maps, now you can save them and repeat more matches. In terms of combat, we have added the escape function. For those battles you don't want to face or those you can't fight, we now have more active avoidance means. In addition, we have also added the star achievement unlocking of camp combat. If you defeat the simple camp, you can obtain one-star certification, and if you defeat the difficult camp, you can obtain a complete three-star certification, More achievement systems will be installed in future versions. Let's take a look at the specific updates

Comprehensive adjustment:

1.We have updated the game engine. Now the game graphics supports HDR effect, and the animation system takes up less system resources

2.The physical calculation of the collision volume of the game has been optimized. Now the game runs more smoothly, and the missile attack will not cause the picture to get stuck

3.Now you can save the random map you think is fun. The saved map can be selected in the map selection interface

4.The escape function is added. Now you can press the escape button to escape in the battle. Escape requires 10 seconds of transition preparation. If the ship body is not attacked within 10 seconds, you can successfully leave the battlefield, otherwise you need to restart the engine again

5.We added five new official fixed maps,Compared with random maps, official maps are more controllable and focused on the difficulty of playing,In the future, we will gradually add more official fixed maps.

6.Fixed the problem that some planet materials will become pure black in the planet map

7.The star achievement of the camp has been added. Now defeat the simple difficulty camp and you will get a star certification. If you defeat the difficult camp, you can obtain three-star certification. More achievement contents and game unlocking content will be installed in subsequent versions

8.Increased the refresh interval of T2T3 units in all camps, but also increased the HP and weapon damage of some T2T3 units

9.Now the enemy's fire attenuation will cause a more serious attenuation effect

10.Reduced the health, number and movement speed of T1 suicide drones in all camps

11.Now the reason for the battle failure will be displayed on the battle failure page

12.Added a pre battle worldview description page,

13.Slightly callback the time required for all factions to upgrade to T2 and T3