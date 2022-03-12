Fishery, Grass, Stone Gate and many, many improvements

This is a big one, which is why I'm pushing it out to testing first. The main thing is that you can have a first glance at the completely new vegetation system in the new level Kroburg. Which is also a new level in many regards - the longest yet with 40 days, and much more focussed, with a different take and a fully fortified settlement.
You can also find two new buildings in this build: The fishery (only available on levels with water) and the Stone Gate to complement the stone walls.
Full list of changes:
- New EXPERIMENTAL level: Kroburg (easy)
- New Building: Stone Gate - fit for a city or a castle
- New Building: Fishery
- Fixed: Damage indicators should now show up more reliably
- Fixed: Game no longer complains about unheated homes when an entire family is vanquished (technically, a grave isn't heated, but we don't want to be pedantic)
- Balance: Stone buildings made slightly less invulnerable
- Balance: Undead move a bit faster
- Balance: Kobold ranged attacks made slightly more damaging
- Visuals: Changed how the UI scales by screen size, which should solve the issue of some players with widescreen displays
- Visuals: vsync is now on, so the game doesn't run at 200 FPS on some systems
- Fields now have a status indicator to show drought (i.e. they need water, urgently)
- Reworked the manual visuals and added location-specific information and history
- Fixed a few small text bugs
- Options again exposes sliders for mouse speeds, plus the default zoom speed value raised because many people noted it's too low (and never noticed that you can also zoom in with PageUp and PageDown)
- Added an on-screen button to cancel the monster cam view (you could already do that by hitting the ESCape button, but some people didn't realize that)
- Repair action now shows if it can't be done due to lack of resources
- The in-game key config menu was wrong, put the right one
Changed depots in testing branch