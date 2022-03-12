Fishery, Grass, Stone Gate and many, many improvements

This is a big one, which is why I'm pushing it out to testing first. The main thing is that you can have a first glance at the completely new vegetation system in the new level Kroburg. Which is also a new level in many regards - the longest yet with 40 days, and much more focussed, with a different take and a fully fortified settlement.

You can also find two new buildings in this build: The fishery (only available on levels with water) and the Stone Gate to complement the stone walls.

Full list of changes: