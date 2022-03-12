Airmen 1.22.10: PvE Server

This week's update officially releases PvE mode. PvP is now a server specific setting and is disabled on NA2. Disabling PvP prevents unallied players from damaging each other, stealing ships, stealing cargo, and mounting enemy turrets. Activities function as normal on PvE servers however duels will temporarily enable PvP for participants for the duration of the match. Players can still damage their own ship in PvE mode and can ally other teams to allow them to help with tactical self destruction.

1.22.10

Major Features

Converted NA2 to a PvE only server.

Minor Features