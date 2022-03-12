Quality of Life Update 1.4.14

Hey! It's Friday!

Instead of a Development Digest today, we're doing an update! We've been super busy the last two weeks getting this finalized. This update has so many requested features and updates and new quests and adventures.

We'll focus on any bugs that come in after this update and then we're focused on the rest of the combat overhaul, magic overhaul, weapons skill and abilities, and of course, Windless Woods.

Here's the patch notes for you all:

New:

Bug Report link in game - https://bugs.swordsnmagic.com/

Job boards: daily procedural quests

Mannequin furniture item to display your favorite hat, mask, and outfit

Miscellaneous Furniture items

Quests and NPC’s

Mysterious puzzle on Azura

Trinkets

Shield skill

Shields deal damage back with a successful parry

Weapon skill tracking now auto tracks based on what you have equipped

HUD showing weapons and your ammo if bow or slingshot are equipped

Crafting windows now show experience preview before crafting an item

Tutorial card for the radial hotbar (when you pick up a bandage for the first time)

When dead, if you don’t travel to an anchor shrine in time, you’ll spawn at one with reduced health

New shield

Admin Panel for the host of the server

Kick feature to remove players from your server

In-game chat message when someone joins or leaves your multiplayer server; if you are hosting the game, you’ll see their in-game player name and their Steam name

Improved:

Sorting options in the crafting table menus

In-game maps in color

Easier to pick up items, hold the interact key to pick up all items around you

Hotbar with radial menu and expandable pockets (Use "R" to access)

Winter is over, spring is in the air

Auto detect your computer specs to give you the best performance when you first launch the game for the first time; this should also drastically improve performance in the character creation screen

Stone Golem has more range to get to you when being attacked

Azura guards now help you fight enemies if they see them

Greenskull Peak is no longer deserted

Foliage is now affected by the video settings to help performance

Chat window allows scrolling

Loading zones in Sleepy Haven for performance

Fixed: