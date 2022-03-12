Quality of Life Update 1.4.14

Hey! It's Friday!
Instead of a Development Digest today, we're doing an update! We've been super busy the last two weeks getting this finalized. This update has so many requested features and updates and new quests and adventures.
We'll focus on any bugs that come in after this update and then we're focused on the rest of the combat overhaul, magic overhaul, weapons skill and abilities, and of course, Windless Woods.
Here's the patch notes for you all:
New:
- Bug Report link in game - https://bugs.swordsnmagic.com/
- Job boards: daily procedural quests
- Mannequin furniture item to display your favorite hat, mask, and outfit
- Miscellaneous Furniture items
- Quests and NPC’s
- Mysterious puzzle on Azura
- Trinkets
- Shield skill
- Shields deal damage back with a successful parry
- Weapon skill tracking now auto tracks based on what you have equipped
- HUD showing weapons and your ammo if bow or slingshot are equipped
- Crafting windows now show experience preview before crafting an item
- Tutorial card for the radial hotbar (when you pick up a bandage for the first time)
- When dead, if you don’t travel to an anchor shrine in time, you’ll spawn at one with reduced health
- New shield
- Admin Panel for the host of the server
- Kick feature to remove players from your server
- In-game chat message when someone joins or leaves your multiplayer server; if you are hosting the game, you’ll see their in-game player name and their Steam name
Improved:
- Sorting options in the crafting table menus
- In-game maps in color
- Easier to pick up items, hold the interact key to pick up all items around you
- Hotbar with radial menu and expandable pockets (Use "R" to access)
- Winter is over, spring is in the air
- Auto detect your computer specs to give you the best performance when you first launch the game for the first time; this should also drastically improve performance in the character creation screen
- Stone Golem has more range to get to you when being attacked
- Azura guards now help you fight enemies if they see them
- Greenskull Peak is no longer deserted
- Foliage is now affected by the video settings to help performance
- Chat window allows scrolling
- Loading zones in Sleepy Haven for performance
Fixed:
- Hitting your head while swimming no longer makes you fall to your death
- Invisible rugs around the world
- Rayna patched up her outfit
- When buying something through dialog, it no longer says “+- X gold”
- Sleepy Haven innkeeper now takes your money when you stay the night
- Camera improvements while at the Sweet Sardine
- Saddles now have no value and can be obtained for free from stablemasters if you need one
- Can no longer see into the void when at the dungeon door on Azura
- Blacksmithing and Carpentry station furniture items collisions
- Gamepad buttons are now displayed instead of text
- Changing a keybind now reflects properly on tutorial tips
- Trees no longer go through the Barracks in Sleepy Haven
- Trouble at Moonberry quest no longer autocompletes
- At medium-low settings, the Sleepy Haven river no longer looks like milk
- Bows no longer apply arrow damage when no arrows are equipped
- When players leave a multiplayer world, their location on the map also disappears
- The top of Greenskull Peak now triggers the quest advance instead of under it
- The elusive tree behind Harper has been swapped out with a regular tree
- If you are in a multiplayer server and the host closes the server, kicking you to the main menu, you no longer have to restart to view the lobby and host/join other worlds
- Anchor shrine beams adjusted
