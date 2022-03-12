Malfunction II - Free to Play

Malfunction II is going Free-to-Play!

What does this mean for paid owners?

Don't worry! Existing owners will not be forgotten. I have quite a few things in plan for them that'll show my gratitude.



That's right! Just make sure you either launch the game or have an existing save BEFORE the update drops (V-2.0) and you'll have indefinite access to all Frames. You will of course also have my special thanks for helping this game see the light of day.

Why & when will Malfunction II go Free-to-Play?

Why: Malfunction II is quite simply a game that I want everyone to experience...and at this point it was an obvious but clear decision to drop the price. Don't worry though! This will have ZERO impact on future updates! In fact you should expect more frequent updates.

When: You can expect the free-to-play transition to happen with Malfunction II's next content update.

Malfunction II - V-2.0

Malfunction II's latest update (V-2.0) will be dropping next week! I'll reveal more details at it's launch but here are some screenshots:

Stay tuned for next week!