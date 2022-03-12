The Story Update v0.5.0

After many months of work, the time has finally come for the release of the next huge content update for Blight. Currently only live on the Playtest build of the game. Hit "Request Access" on the Steam page or join the Discord server to get more priority access!

The main goal for the update was to start expanding on the limited story of the game and give the game some directionality. Making it so that there is more of a purpose and a path that should be clear and interesting enough to take. While a bit of this has been added in the update, it's becoming clear how much more the game still needs in order to become truly special.

A ton of other cool and interesting features have also been added to the game to make the journey along the new path exciting. A lot of existing mechanics have changed, and a lot of new ones have been added, making the experience a bit different than it was before. I hope people are excited with all the new features and the way the game is evolving.

Main Features

Completely reworked world generation - incorporating new road and village generation for a more varied and interesting world

New locations to discover - resource rich areas and swampland

Completely reworked map to show the above new features and locations, along with a much better look & feel

New dialog system for interacting with NPCs

Ability to put your own labels on the map

Initial ranged weapons - throwable stones and spears

Shields for use in combat

A whole bunch of new resources to find in various places in the world

Repairing items

New buildable hand cart for hauling many heavy items longer distances

Localization system and an initial translation of the game to Russian

New water reflection graphics setting

Bunch of new items, recipes, and buildings to create

New clay items and pottery kiln for hardening them

Compass for navigation in the "more realistic" mode - requires a lot of patience and attention but very rewarding

Grass slowly turning to dirt as you run around in camp

And a ton of other small features and improvements

There have been a lot of various performance improvements to the game since the last update, but also things are are a bit resource intensive in other places. The new water reflections being one of the main features in that regard.

Known Issues