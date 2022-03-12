Sands of Aura - Patch Notes 0.01.08

Hello Knights-To-Be!

We hope your year has been smooth sandsea sailing so far. We at Chashu Entertainment have been hard at work on Sands of Aura to give you the best experience possible. Our newest patch is a small one, but one we feel is full of meaningful changes to our Spellblade System.

Based on feedback, we’ve opted to refactor how the Spellblade System works as a whole. Rather than lock-in a certain spellblade gem to a specific weapon, the player now has the option to switch between certain elemental types-mid combat as they see fit. This will have a massive strategic impact when fighting both groups of enemies and single bosses.

The way the new Spellblade System works as follows:

Players finds a spellbook out in the world (such as a Spell Book of Flame)

Players “uses” or “activates” the Spell Book of Flame, thus destroying the book.

Players can then set the Element learned to one of three available spellblade slots.

Players can then swap between the spell types freely during combat using UP on the d-pad, or ‘T’ on the keyboard (or 1, 2, or 3)

We have also added velocity changes to the Grainwake! You read that right! You’ll now be able to feel changes in your speed when going up or down a wave, and may even catch a bit more air when cresting waves. This should make it feel a bit more realistic to sail down a wave and gain speed.

As always please share with us your thoughts and opinions on the update! We take into consideration the feedback you provide us as we continue to develop and add in new content. AND speaking of new content, be on the lookout for a complete update from us regarding this next Major Island to explore and what is in store for the player.

As always – Thank You for Playing,

Chashu Entertainment

0.01.08 — Spellblade Refinement Patch Notes

Character

Addressed issues with characters getting stuck on geo

Dialogue has been updated to better reflect the story.

Updates to dialogue to prevent repeating the same sections of text multiple times in one go.

Added dialogue to Tannen and Rory when they return to Starspire.

Quests

Removed flower minigame in Tupi’s Home.

Edited the Quest description text / objective texts for clarity.

Updated the ending of Well Run Dry to alleviate confusion on the next steps.

Relocated Olana to Tupi’s Home, and Tupi to the Carving Caverns.

A puzzle has been added to gambles approach!

Islands & Environment

Collision fixes across multiple islands to prevent stuck-spots.

The Resonance Bells at The Belfry and Paragon’s Rest now show properly when you are on the boat.

Several docks adjusted to prevent issues with the boat interacting with island geo.

Items

Item text updated for accuracy, added in instances where it was missing.

Refactored the effects of Ferrum’s Feni. It now increases special attack damage.

Removed Spell Gems from Melgom’s Temple. Added Spell Book of Flame to Melgom’s Temple.

Loot now drops at the feet of the dropping character or on top of chests rather than around them.

Combat Changes

Addressed issues during Ubaani fight.

Spellblade Chain Lightning should only target hostile targets and not neutral targets.

Spellblade Fire and Lightning blocks now only consume one charge per block that occurs.

Spellblade Fire dodge trail now adds a fire dot on targets even after they leave the area.

Tweaks to all spellblade usages such as effect, range, duration, etc.

Unarmed fighting style can now cleanse, special attack, and generate corruption.

Neutral characters will need to take less damage to become hostile to attackers.

Special attacks no longer use active spellblade charges.

Interface

New Spellblade menu added

Keybind menu updated

Added new system for camera’s during dialogue.

Fixed formatting issues across multiple character's dialogue.

Fixed how the ‘Interact’ Icons update

Changes to how the inventory scrolls to a selected button

Combat HUD shows the next spell to the right of the spell currently active

Player is no longer able to cycle to different menus from the trade menu

SFX

Improved sounds to go along with new spellblade VFX

Noises to accompany the spellblade menu

Added stun sound for Player

Misc. missing attack sounds added throughout the game.

Volumes adjusted throughout the game.

VFX