Signposting or whatever. DR4X Weekly Changelog #34: 3/11/2022

Gameplay and UI
-Added 4 new skins for the Kaiju
-Gave Kaiju +100 more health
-Added an award for killing kaiju.
--Here is one.
-Added new plagubearer unit portrait (Its not by the main artist so might be replaced, but it works for now)
-Added a very enthusiastic yay sound when you get an award
-Added patreon thanks to credits
-Awards button now disabled and grayed out instead of hidden when you havent yet won an award
-Added signposting (Esp in awards screen!)
-Added intro popup in awards screen like the popups I have for other menus
-Fixed some unit typos
-Added new building to Red Gremlins, Volcanic Tunnel Entrance, it acts much like a sewer, except it can be built by red gremlins and is capturable by anybody and generates a trickle of gold.
-When a unit has an artifact they now have an icon by their health bar indicating that, and the type by color
-You can disable and enable artifact icons in the options menu
-Added 5 more hints
-Added building portrait for farm
-Added unit portrait for signs
-Added unit portrait for stone chest
Bug Fixes
-Fixed game breaking bug where saving would be broken if you never started a skirmish
-Fixed bug where mission with lots of treasure would break if an enemy grabbed it and you never started a skirmish game (im sure there are more of these bugs around) REPORT THEM!
-Fixed other issues related to saving and loading the game
Balancing
-Sewers are now capturable by all bandit subfactions, not just Rats.
-Added secretty secret change
Suggestion for testers
-I guess you could try out playing as red gremlins
