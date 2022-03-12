Signposting or whatever. DR4X Weekly Changelog #34: 3/11/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8357959 · Last edited 12 March 2022 – 01:19:09 UTC by Wendy

I'm tired and here is this week's changelog.

For fun, check out this dr4x video by simplyfungaming!



Maybe if you make a lets play i'll share it in the next changelog!

Now onto the main event...

As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!

Gameplay and UI

-Added 4 new skins for the Kaiju

-Gave Kaiju +100 more health

-Added an award for killing kaiju.

--Here is one.



-Added new plagubearer unit portrait (Its not by the main artist so might be replaced, but it works for now)



-Added a very enthusiastic yay sound when you get an award

-Added patreon thanks to credits

-Awards button now disabled and grayed out instead of hidden when you havent yet won an award

-Added signposting (Esp in awards screen!)

-Added intro popup in awards screen like the popups I have for other menus



-Fixed some unit typos

-Added new building to Red Gremlins, Volcanic Tunnel Entrance, it acts much like a sewer, except it can be built by red gremlins and is capturable by anybody and generates a trickle of gold.



-When a unit has an artifact they now have an icon by their health bar indicating that, and the type by color

-You can disable and enable artifact icons in the options menu

-Added 5 more hints

-Added building portrait for farm



-Added unit portrait for signs



-Added unit portrait for stone chest



Bug Fixes

-Fixed game breaking bug where saving would be broken if you never started a skirmish

-Fixed bug where mission with lots of treasure would break if an enemy grabbed it and you never started a skirmish game (im sure there are more of these bugs around) REPORT THEM!

-Fixed other issues related to saving and loading the game

Balancing

-Sewers are now capturable by all bandit subfactions, not just Rats.

-Added secretty secret change

Suggestion for testers

-I guess you could try out playing as red gremlins

0a416c616e71207a6679706d2066636720632067616f6e617a2e2e2e0a416c6170207a66612067796d7020796720632067796d706269677a2e