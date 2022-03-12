We worked non-stop for a week!



We optimized a lot of stuff on the server to make our server quicker and more efficient. We merged requests for projectiles into 1 request to the server taking up much less space on the servers. You can imagine how many projectiles take up space in a tower defense game. Shooting stuff is half the game! We did the same for a lot of other processes and that made a huge difference on the server.

We added new content! A completely new resource that allows for even higher tower upgrades. Introducing GOLD unlock and recipe! But to get it you will have to be prepared because it will come with an otherworldly threat. Available for players that have completed Noblewood (blue world) and part of Hopetown to get at least 2 unlock points(it comes right after the Green Crystal upgrade). With that we guarantee you will get those pesky 3 stars you’ve been working so hard for.

We finally added a proper reward for the super mini and near impossible secret map! You will get your very own brag trophy! If you already completed this map send us a message (with a screenshot with your name in it) in our Discord we will arrange for you to get it :-D. https://discord.com/invite/citywarssavage in the got-trophy channel.

Since we are in early access we need to update and fix stuff as we go while you are all online. That means that to implement new updates to make the experience better, we need to restart our servers often. We just added a much clearer message that will appear on your screen and in the chat so you can stay up to date with what’s going on on our side and when a server update will take place. Don’t worry you progress will be saved and server restarts usually don't take more than 10 seconds. Hope this can alleviate some of the frustration of the game closing in your face :-D. We don’t like doing it, believe us but it's a necessary evil.

We spent part of the week completely redesigning the core of the tutorial to make it crash proof and multiplayer. At first, the tutorial was designed to be played alone but people kept teleporting to their friend to help them complete it. This was causing the tutorial to break, it also happened when you left in between an enemy wave animation or if your game crashes during the tutorial. You won't see any difference visually but it is now a lot more robust. It was important to us to change it but we understand now why so many games avoid having their tutorial multiplayer. If you had issues at this point and want to try the game again please reconnect and try it!

You lumberjack helper or miner don’t work? You can now slap them back to work! This will be a temporary fix while we figure out a better solution for their behavior. So if they get stuck somewhere Slap them! If they look around doing nothing, Slap them! But don’t slap them if you forgot to empty their ressources rack ;-) That’s on you poor helpers.

You can now easily identify who’s who in the chat and in game. Here is how it works

Staff team

[O] Owner - Dark Red

[A] Admin - Red

[D] Developer - Orange

[S] Staff - Gold

Design team

[C] Creator - Colorless

Anyone not with those tags are not part of the official team. This will help everyone identify who does what :-). You can now also type /staff to see who is online and might be able to help you out. Use the “@” in the chat to tag them.

We know the current friend list is difficult to use. We didn't have the time to work on it this week as we had to focus on latency optimization. To temporarily help with the problem we added a new command. Use /addfriend <nickname> to add a friend to your friend list automatically. No more scrolling through the mile long list. Then you can teleport to them easily and party up. We will make the process even easier and more streamlined soon, we promised. But right now it’s a quick fix :-D.

Merchants are now easier to find with a yellow exclamation point over their head.

