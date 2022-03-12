DPC Spring Tour & Fantasy Kickoff (ClientVersion 5206)

The brief interlude following last season's Regional Finals introduced both Primal Beast and the 7.31 Gameplay update to the world, and while players are still exploring the new-meta landscape, it's time for Dota's top talent to face off and show the rest of us how it's truly done.

Tune in as the DPC Spring Tour kicks off on March 14, sparking action across the globe as teams battle through Regional Leagues to earn their spot in the Spring Major. All are eager to reach the next leg of the Tour on a high note, with budding dreams of qualifying for The International, which looms further beyond.

Spring Tour Fantasy Lineups

Fantasy for the DPC Spring Tour is now available, ready to help plug you directly into the pro scene from the Spring Tour's very first game. Featuring a new distribution of rewards, this season guarantees you’ll haul something home just by playing — so open your first card packs today and set to planning your preferred regional rosters in preparation for next week's start of play.

Fantasy Reward Changes



Instead of 1/2/3 Fantasy Levels going to the top 50%/25%/10% percent in each period, now players will earn 1/2/3/4 Fantasy Levels if they're in the top 100%/50%/25%/10%. Every 4th Fantasy Level will earn you a new DPC Lineage treasure (coming soon), and all other levels reward you with shards. Make sure to set your roster each week for guaranteed rewards.

Fantasy Rules Recap

If you're new to Fantasy or just need a refresher, here's a recap before you unpack your cards and play. You can also check the How to Play breakdown in the FANTASY section of the client for full details.

The Basics

For each weeklong period, fans set a Fantasy roster made up of two Core Player Cards, one Mid Player Card, and two Support Player Cards. Player Cards on a roster score Fantasy points based on how well they perform in that period's matches. Silver & Gold Cards have stat bonuses that earn more points.

Player Card Packs

All players have been granted 10 starter packs claimable on the DPC menu under the Watch tab. Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota. Team Packs will be available for purchase directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section as teams submit their Supporters Club bundles in the near future.

When you open a pack you'll receive player cards from the specific region you have selected.

Regional Fantasy

Each DPC region is its own Fantasy league with its own player cards and unique lineup. You may choose to participate in multiple regional leagues, and you will earn Fantasy Levels based on your best fantasy league performance for the period. For instance, if you place in the top 10% of one league and the top 50% of another, you will receive the points for the top 10% placement. Region rewards do not stack.

At the end of each period, you will earn levels based on the Fantasy points for that period. Rewards will be unlocked based on your current overall Fantasy Level.

Scoring Matches

All Division I matches during the Spring 2022 Tour are eligible for Fantasy play. The highest scoring two games of a best-of-three count towards a player's score. If a team plays more than one series during a period, only their highest-scoring series will count.

EEU Regional Tour Postponement

As the terrible suffering caused by the war in Ukraine unfolds, we do not see a way that the Eastern European DPC league can happen as envisioned for the foreseeable future, and it was with much regret that we recently had to postpone the Spring Tour in one of the community's most vibrant and storied regions. Given these circumstances, Epic Esports Events proactively reached out to us to give up their rights to the EEU DPC so that players, teams, and the community can focus on safety and security.

Some EEU players have also recently contacted us asking for the league to continue. At this time, we don't believe that is possible; however, we are engaging directly with all of the teams and players in the league to see what their individual situations are and whether there might be ways that we could proceed.

Dota is inextricably a global game. The very name of The International itself is testament to a shared celebration of sport that connects people of every nation into a singular community of passionate fans. Our goals with the tournament and the DPC as a whole have always been focused on showcasing the enormous power of this human connection that thrives on participation from all parts of Dota fandom.

We sincerely hope that we will be able to go back to bringing an international audience together again in the future and more than all we wish for our friends in the affected regions to be safe.