Update 0.15.0

Horde Mode

The position of the time bonus for defeating an enemy has been changed to the right of center, and different badges are now displayed for each type of enemy.

Performance

Improved data communication between rendering thread and game thread.

Bug fixes

Improved a problem that caused the user to move diagonally over a wall and fall when performing a pathfinding.

Fixed an issue where touching a valid checkpoint would change the direction of the checkpoint when it was revived.

Fixed an issue where when selecting a parent element for the store menu, the menu of the child element would be selected at the same time.

Changed so that the effects of the collodo explode would be correctly scattered.

Changed so that jump buffering works correctly when falling off a cliff.

We would also like to thank all of you who were interested in and purchased V.R.G. while it was in Early Access.

Unfortunately, the sales of V.R.G. to date have not been large enough to improve the current development environment, not are Improving sales likely to be in the future.

We have decided to donate half of the proceeds to the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan, as we wanted to use this very small amount as effectively as possible. I apologize if anyone was offended.

I hope that this war will end as soon as possible.