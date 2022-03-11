Update 0.70

Hey there!

It's been quite a while since we've had an update and I want to apologize to everyone for the delay. Unfortunately, sometimes life doesn't go as we expect and I went through serious personal and health problems in the last few months, even staying away from the computer and internet for a while. But everything is getting better and I'm back to focusing 100% on Be Hero.

In this Update, we brought several improvements and polishements that would only be carried out at the end of development, focusing more on mechanics than the story itself, which will be the subject of one of the following updates.

I hope everyone has a lot of fun!

A big hug,

Tiago Jackson

Be Hero - Update 0.70b Patch Notes

Tavern max level raised to 11

Player max level raised to 50

Added 5 new mines maps

Added 9 new forests maps

Added 8 new types of fish

Added a new NPC

Added new quests

Added new texts

Added a new special recipe

Added the fisherman store

Added new items and ingredients

Added new common recipes

Added new enemies

Added a visual count for forest maps

Added new player animations (sleep)

New interface (HUD)

Changed the price of ingots

Silver can now be found in the mines (rare)

Mines now go up to level 10

Forests now go up to level 10

The time now stops when entering the bedroom

The amount of days required for some updates was revised

The player now can only stays up to 1h00 a.m.

Reduced the chance of tavern patrons showing up when on low attractivity

The tavern patrons ordering system was entirely revamped

New graphical models for tavern patrons

The procedural generation of forests was redone and improved

Minor improvements on the procedural generation of the mines

The chance of finding some fish was revised

Improvements on the text

A quest line was redone and revised (Betty's)

Patrons now keep showing the order after the first interaction

Reduced the life of the rock that blocks the mine

The mine rock sorting was improved and revised

Fixed a bug that prevented patrons from showing up on the first day after loading the game

Various fixes on maps/scenarios

Fixes on the shadow of some assets

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to purchase a tavern upgrade that was already done

Fixed a issue that prevented the tavern patrons to return to the right direction

Fixed a formatting issue with the recipes menu

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to expend energy trying to cut an already cutted tree

Fixed two village direction signs

Fixed an error that prevented player from entering the Alchemist Shop

Corrections on the text

Other fixes and improvements

VERSION 0.70b SPECIFIC FIXES

Fixed a bug related to showing the player and tavern wrong

Fixed a bug that allowed the tavern attractivity to be calculated wrong

Fixed the position of some HUD elements in 1080p

Fixed a bug that prevent players from showing up on the first day after loading the game

Fixed a bug that prevent the time to stop using the sleeping menu

Fixed various issues related to camera (forests)

Fixed a bug related to finding stairs on the mines

Fixed some game freezing bugs related to fishings

Fixed a bug that alowed using the fisherman store without expending shards

Fixed the Roasted Fish icon

Fixed a bug that make the game crash while entering the Alchemist Shop

Fixed some bugs related to tavern patrons animation

Fixed a bug related to mines' rocks layers

Fixed the bug of the chest on the 10th floor of the mines

KNOWN ISSUES