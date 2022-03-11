Update 0.70

Hey there!
It's been quite a while since we've had an update and I want to apologize to everyone for the delay. Unfortunately, sometimes life doesn't go as we expect and I went through serious personal and health problems in the last few months, even staying away from the computer and internet for a while. But everything is getting better and I'm back to focusing 100% on Be Hero.
In this Update, we brought several improvements and polishements that would only be carried out at the end of development, focusing more on mechanics than the story itself, which will be the subject of one of the following updates.
I hope everyone has a lot of fun!
A big hug,
Tiago Jackson
=====================================================
Be Hero - Update 0.70b Patch Notes
=====================================================
- Tavern max level raised to 11
- Player max level raised to 50
- Added 5 new mines maps
- Added 9 new forests maps
- Added 8 new types of fish
- Added a new NPC
- Added new quests
- Added new texts
- Added a new special recipe
- Added the fisherman store
- Added new items and ingredients
- Added new common recipes
- Added new enemies
- Added a visual count for forest maps
- Added new player animations (sleep)
- New interface (HUD)
- Changed the price of ingots
- Silver can now be found in the mines (rare)
- Mines now go up to level 10
- Forests now go up to level 10
- The time now stops when entering the bedroom
- The amount of days required for some updates was revised
- The player now can only stays up to 1h00 a.m.
- Reduced the chance of tavern patrons showing up when on low attractivity
- The tavern patrons ordering system was entirely revamped
- New graphical models for tavern patrons
- The procedural generation of forests was redone and improved
- Minor improvements on the procedural generation of the mines
- The chance of finding some fish was revised
- Improvements on the text
- A quest line was redone and revised (Betty's)
- Patrons now keep showing the order after the first interaction
- Reduced the life of the rock that blocks the mine
- The mine rock sorting was improved and revised
- Fixed a bug that prevented patrons from showing up on the first day after loading the game
- Various fixes on maps/scenarios
- Fixes on the shadow of some assets
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to purchase a tavern upgrade that was already done
- Fixed a issue that prevented the tavern patrons to return to the right direction
- Fixed a formatting issue with the recipes menu
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to expend energy trying to cut an already cutted tree
- Fixed two village direction signs
- Fixed an error that prevented player from entering the Alchemist Shop
- Corrections on the text
- Other fixes and improvements
VERSION 0.70b SPECIFIC FIXES
- Fixed a bug related to showing the player and tavern wrong
- Fixed a bug that allowed the tavern attractivity to be calculated wrong
- Fixed the position of some HUD elements in 1080p
- Fixed a bug that prevent players from showing up on the first day after loading the game
- Fixed a bug that prevent the time to stop using the sleeping menu
- Fixed various issues related to camera (forests)
- Fixed a bug related to finding stairs on the mines
- Fixed some game freezing bugs related to fishings
- Fixed a bug that alowed using the fisherman store without expending shards
- Fixed the Roasted Fish icon
- Fixed a bug that make the game crash while entering the Alchemist Shop
- Fixed some bugs related to tavern patrons animation
- Fixed a bug related to mines' rocks layers
- Fixed the bug of the chest on the 10th floor of the mines
KNOWN ISSUES
- We've found some random buttom freezing on some specific computer setups. I wasn't been able to fix it yet, but I'm already working on this and this is my priority for the next update.
- The Fisherman Store drops the items on the ground instead of adding them directly to the player's inventory (when there's an empty slot). I'm aware and working on it.
Changed files in this update