3/11/22 Hotfix Update 1.1.3

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This is a quick hotfix to fix an issue with the giant update released just a few minutes ago.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a type error related to messages that resulted in a crash

Changes & Additions:

Added "Chaos Correspondent" achievement

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː