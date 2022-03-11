Patch - 0.7.130.8

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3102422162152822125

Winters got a model update from the last letter to the producer check it out! Not live yet



We have a podcast coming up check out the date details below! You can hop in and talk to the developers we will be taking questions live towards the end!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3095664226117850397

The old build has been archived for those looking to finish their games on the old smaller Treasure Island map but we dont recommend carrying over saves into this build.

Looking for more feedback from our userbase on what we plan on doing with civilians

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979640/discussions/0/3192494154712223081/

Looking for more feedback from our userbase on what we plan on doing with the early game here

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979640/discussions/0/3192494671075106022/

Change list

Improved UI scaling to fix issues where Translations would tread off the UI buttons

Added Portuguese - Brazil & Spanish - Spain

Updated collision presets for the SpawnNode and Landscaping Collision Meshes, so they no longer will intercept long-range mouse clicks (Was messing w/ double clicks)

Updated SeenList logic to properly 'eject' targets that share the same Faction Manager

Initial test indicates that this works very well even when trying to 'place' a pod right next to a building. Added a fix for the 'Halt' command not fully working for units who were moving in formation

Overhauled clicking+double clicking:No longer relies on UE4's double-click implementation

Avoids the 'CurrentclickablePrimitive' logic which seems unreliable at long range (sometimes 'missing' the ground, for example)

Uses a new 'just double-clicked' timer to prevent 'over-clicking' resulting in a canceled double-click

Result: Double clicks feel massively more reliable in-engine. Hopefully works as well in a build. Updated 'SetTarget' logic: No longer 'clears' the SeenList, which was useful for the old 'sight' system. On our new PerceptionSystem, this can result in units completely ignoring things that are already within sight range. Rather, it simply increases the threat level of the target if it is already in the SeenList: if it's not, then it's added with a high threat.

Additionally, SetTarget now properly will leave 'NoStructures' fire mode alone if you're not telling something to shoot at a Structure, instead of forcing the FireMode to 'OpenFire' no matter what.

Finally, if the unit's Current Target has more threat than SetTarget would normally give, then the New Target receives the Current Target's threat on top of the boost

Improved the 'dynamic pod trace' logic from yesterday:

Now can filter out actor classes and maintain an 'ignore list', as well, to reduce number of 're-traces' on hitting invalid classes

Created a new C++ class parent for the Car landscape actors, just for filtering's sake

Dynamic pod traces (for the upcoming Chelsey early game revamp) now allow for pod construction where they'd clear out trees/cars like the pre-placed pods can

Blow up guy health increased to 850

Spitter increased to 600

Gas tower starting health is 6000

Spine turrets increased to 4000

All special infected are now more resistant to small/mid caliber rounds

Spine turrets health is now 6000

Pod structures increased to 8000

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

https://halcyon-winds-store.creator-spring.com/