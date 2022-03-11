Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #28

What I've been working on :

+Added incendiary ammo

+Astral Rifle now shoots incendiary damage 100% of the time

+Type 89 now shoots incendiary damage 10% of the time

+Added the construction drone enemy from Spryward

+Made a new enemy the Monstrous Ravager



+Did a small map rework for Westmont

+Updated Friendly Adams Corp Employee talking sprites



+Updated Villain Adams Corp Employee talking sprites



+Fixed bug where destroyed base icon would spawn too early on map menu

+Added the Mystery Thermos (guaranteed item spawn)



+Added multiple Mystery Thermos spawns to all levels each thermos w/ a 15% chance to spawn

Note from Dev :

I was expecting to be done with VU by next weekend. I had a family member pass away this week and have to delay when VU leaves early access. I apologize for not having a continuation of the finale ready for this week. The delay will give me more time to work on the end of the game and continue to polish. Thank you everyone for your understanding. I hope you all have a good weekend.

What's coming next :

Continuation of the finale

New Map w/ Cutscene

New trailer

Priority Target Changes