Major update that includes new specialization roles for captain-level crew members,

new schemes for them to start up, organizational UI to inspect your outfit and individual crew members, and more.

More details in our Steam announcement:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1386780/view/3133947359567721593

Note: this build is not backward compatible! Please start new save files.