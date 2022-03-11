Update v2.1.1. Grammar and Skill Learn/Upgrade

This was a long and tiresome update to work on, mainly because of the grammar. The game has, 13753 lines of text and I had to go from location to location opening every single event and checking if there was any text in it and fix it. It was very stressful to do that, and I didn't have much free time, so any time I had I used 70% of it to spellcheck. Here is a list of things that were fixed or changed.

FIXES:

⦁ Fixed a lot of typos and grammar

⦁ Fixed text in Caltrop

⦁ Fixed display name of The Fast Pixie shop

⦁ Fixed Slutsky, so you don't crash when you craft Ring made from Jamals hireloom

⦁ Fixed quest Mysterious Object so u teleport back to game

⦁ Fixed Going to Bed in the Woodpine INN, now you get transported to INN instead of random tent

⦁ Fixed crash in Quiet Point after you interact with pentagram

⦁ Fixed crash that would occur in Tutorial Island when you interact with SAVE Npc.

⦁ Fixed the old furnace in Highpoint, so it gives you proper profession window

⦁ Fixed Quest Not So Badass Anymore, so you can finish it when you arrive in prison

⦁ Edited Safe Heaven Inn in Driftwood Piers so that the wall are aligned and player can pass easily

⦁ Merged SAVE and MAP book to one so it won't clutter inventory

Removed:

⦁ Removed "Port" from Driftwood Piers (Driftwood Port was old name)

⦁ Removed Encyclopedia item and moved to menu (ESC)>Miscellaneous

⦁ Removed Set List item and moved to menu (ESC)>Miscellaneous

⦁ Removed empty shop items from The Fast Pixie shop so it won't crash

Update:

⦁ Updated how skills are learned and what level you learn them. Each class will have different starting gear and choice of equipables. You can learn to equip anything anytime if you have Skill Points. Any class can now wear anything including dual wielding weapons. Also added two skills to increase carry weight by 10 and 20 inventory size.

⦁ Skill Points are earned in battle. Each hit with spell or weapon gives you 1SP, each kill gives you 2SP and each level up gives 2 SP.

⦁ Update to skill upgrade and added Skill Upgrade (Trainers) around the major locations

⦁ Updated visual of Load/Save

⦁ Updated starting weapons and armors. Now you will start with most simplest and basic gear and you have to work on quests, buy or craft your gear. Before you would start with mid gear making the low tier gear usless until you find new party member and even then you might have saved some stuff in bank or inventory to give new member





Added:

⦁ Added Change Equipment to battle

⦁ Added missing crops to dig from Bagash South part and Ivywood Village

⦁ Added options for Fullscreen and Windowed mode (ESC)>Miscellaneous

⦁ Added floating icons above merchants, banks and trainers (if you find some without one, please write it down)



⦁ Added stat variance so now enemies will have different stats. Each stat will have ~15% difference making every enemy different. For example if an enemy's max HP is 200 game will choose a random number between 0 and 15. In this case, let's say itchooses 6, then .06*200 will be added to the enemy's HP, resulting in that enemy having 212 HP