3/11/22 GIANT Chaos Chain Update 1.1.2

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a new GIANT update for the game. I have been hard at work for weeks, trying to get this ready for everyone to enjoy. It does not include everything that I had hoped it would, but it does include a lot more than I thought it would, so I guess that's a plus.

As previously mentioned about a month ago, this update REQUIRES A PROGRESS RESET. Too much has changed for old saves to even be remotely functional. They may still load, but they definitely will have issues. Unfortunately, there is nothing I can do about this. That's just how it is with Early Access/Work-In-Progress projects.

Check out the change log below! Please note, that the change log is not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Short Guns Proficiency typo

8 Gauge Pest Shot now gives +5% shock chance like the other regular ammo types (Full metal jackets for regular bullets)

Slightly reduced the height adjustment of floating labels from last patch (It was a bit too high in some cases)

Fixed biker goggles giving 90% Blinded protection instead of 10%

Fixed a bug where an incorrect filename could result in no music being played in combat in rare circumstances

Fixed some tileset pathing issues

Fixed Eclipse Basement exit transition placing the player in the wrong place (It was one tile too far ahead)

Fixed Lynch's initial quest dialogue loop not displaying a ">" to indicate a conversation beginning

Fixed Neko's nametag appearing blue before having a quest with him involved

Fixed a dialogue inconsistency with Neko's first conversation

Shotgun "Wide Shot" skills (Renamed to Crowd Shot) now do 2 less damage to prevent exploiting the attack on single targets

You can no longer talk to Neko about anything business related without speaking to Lynch first (Didn't make sense the way it was)

Fixed some grass sprites not having the grass sound effect (Having the metal sound effect instead) when stepped on (That was some hard grass)

Fixed the Squatter in the alleyway on Crescent Strip being trapped behind garbage (LOL)

Changes & Additions:

Added some new Steam achievements

Objectives now begin with ">" to make it clearer what is required for each quest goal

CyWare surgery text readout is now instant

Replaced a song on the jukebox in The Descent

Added several new soundtracks for combat (14)

Added some new soundtracks to the main menu (7)

Added several new soundtracks for exploring (9)

Added 4 more variations in hue to the main menu background (Just to keep things fresh)

Updated credits scene

Added Hatchet melee weapon

Added Nunchucks exotic weapon

Added the first GRENADE LAUNCHER - The Dragon! (Rain steel death on your enemies and blow them to high hell with this 45mm grenade lobber - UNLEASH THE MF BEAST!)

Added Dragon attack animation (The grenade launcher, not the giant fantasy lizardlike thing)

Added 45mm Grenades ammo class

Added 45mm Frag Grenade ammo (Default, +5% Shock)

Added 45mm HE Grenade ammo (+50% Stunned)

Added 45mm Shrapnel Grenade ammo (+50% Bleeding)

Added 45mm Incendiary Grenade ammo (+50% Burning)

Added 45mm Cluster Grenade ammo (+1 Damage)

Added 45mm EMP Grenade ammo (+50% Glitched)

Added Glasses accessory

Added Respirator accessory

Added Motorcycle Helmet headgear

Added Cigar consumable item

Added Sever skill for chopping weapons (Faster attack but weaker)

Replaced Jab skill on Machete, Kukri, and Cleaver with Sever

Added Gun Butt skill to all firearms

Added Gun Butt skill to all firearm enemies

Heavy Machine Guns now provide a base chance to cause suppressed (3 * damage as a percentage)

Reaper Machine Gun can now be single shot (But it reduces initiative for the shot since it's not meant to be used that way)

Machine Gun Suppressive Fire now gives +5 initiative on use

Full Auto spray attacks (Spraying and praying) now do +4 initiative, -2 damage

Pistol sidefire attacks (Holding the weapon sideways and firing fast) now do +4 initiative, -2 damage

All character professional backgrounds now give a starting loadout with a value around 500 Cred (Each background gets a unique set of starting gear which helps you in the early game, yes - you get to keep it)

Character professional background descriptions updated

Updated some shop listings

Added temporary "Reputation Record" tab to the PDA item that displays your reputation status, fame, and infamy (For those of you who play without the HUD)

Added 3 new Data descriptions (The random lore pages)

Added a lot more lighting to the metro stations

Replaced yellow lighting to light blue in the metro stations

Replaced the light fixture graphics with more futuristic ones in the metro stations

Increased the size of Crescent Strip Metro station

Added new scenery to several maps

Added Crime Scene area

Added Dingy Warehouse area

Added Shipping Warehouse area

Added some new NPCs to interact with

Added "Shady Dealings" 2 part side quest (Multiple endings / Morality choices)

Added "The Catch" 2 part side quest (Multiple endings / Morality choices)

Updated some existing quest stuff

Added new skill/feature checks (Both to existing dialogues/quests and the new ones)

Added message to display when setting an item to a quick slot

Added specific soundtracks to a few areas (To fit the theme/mood they were supposed to have)

Added companion system (Companions will auto level to 1 level below the main character, they will have their own unique flaws, edges, and personal backgrounds)

If the main character dies but can still be saved (companion in party), 15 condition will automatically be deducted so that they cannot heal so much for free and are pushed to use actual medical supplies over regular consumables like food (There will be no "I got shot, let me wolf down 20 bags of chips to heal.")

Added Drako companion (He's the first companion to be added to the game!)

Added "Survivor" edge (Drako)

Added "World Weary" flaw (Drako)

Added "Transient" background (Drako)

Added a new battle background image (Dank warehouse)

Added a new battle background image (Empty warehouse)

Plug Wound skill now also heals 1 health

Added some new dialogues to existing characters

Gameover screen can now be skipped using any Escape key alias or any Enter key alias

Any consumable item that adds Condition to your character now displays a message after use to indicate your current condition value (So you don't need to close the menu to see it or end up over-using supplies for no reason)

Warning messages about low mettle or health are now displayed in orange

Alert messages about companion deaths or desertions are now displayed in red

Any text messages that are not direct dialogues are now considered game messages and surrounded with brackets and colored gold

Added some new icon art graphics

Updated some tilesets

Police generic dialogues are now accompanied with a radio click sound

Increased police presence on the Crescent Strip

Added police lights above some of their squad cars

Rebalanced Smelling Salts effects (They're a little weaker but cheaper)

Enemy equipment drops are now a 1/15 chance for each piece of equipment instead of 1/40 chance (That was just what I had it set to when I initially made the drops)

Added Thug Breacher enemy type

Added Thug Raider enemy type

Added Thug Marauder enemy type

Added new boss enemy (No spoilers!)

Added special enemy text formatting for combat

Added new enemy troop setups

All visible equipment on enemies now actually give stat benifits

All visible equipment on enemies is now lootable

Re-classified all armor and equipment as logically as possible for how and where it is equipped (It was a bit confusing before)

Renamed "Accessories" type of equipment to "Gear" so it wasn't confused with the Accessory slot

Updated icon art for Gadget Proficiency

Initiative rolls are now between 1-50 instead of 1-100 (This means that ranged weapons will almost always get to go before melee weapons as intended, unless specific circumstances come into play, this also means that special attacks that give bonus initiative will have a better chance to actually allow the user to go before enemies)

Added Scrap item (Droppable junk item taken from enemies - can be sold for extra money)

Added Scrap droppable to all human enemies with a 66% chance

Temporarily disabled popup text for weather changes (Might stay this way - There is already a lot of text/reading in game and this was unnecessary)

Verge (Gambling minigame) cannot be exploited so much anymore (Per day, you can only earn around 500 Cred and then you're cut off - the number isn't exact, it's just once you hit the 500 Cred threshold - losing money deducts from the limit so you can try to recover your losses - A draw does not influence this number)

Verge (Gambling minigame) text readout is no longer instant since another change (listed below) makes all text display faster so this isn't necessary any longer (It also will help with exploitation of the system given that it takes slightly longer)

Added Money Maker talent (You can earn up to 250 more Cred before being cut off for the day)

Added Scavenger talent (Additional 10% Chance to find loot in containers)

Added Steady passive skill (Reduces chance to lose AP when hit with melee/exotic weapons)

Added Sharp passive skill (Innate bleed chance)

Added Stunning passive skill (Innate stun chance)

Added Sucker Punch ability (High chance for stunned)

Hunker Down now costs 3 Mettle, but gives 5 AP

Added Sucker Punch ability to all human melee enemies

Added Sucker Punch animation

Updated some skill descriptions

Added Rag consumable item (Basically, it's a really weak version of the bandage that only cures bleeding)

Added 13 loudspeaker announcements to the randomized sound effect list

Added 3 new wind sound effects to the randomized sound effect list

Added 3 more various sound effects to the randomized sound effect list

Footstep sound effect volume has all been reduced by 5%

Resting now also heals 10 dedicated health (The actual health stat, not just condition)

Text display is now significantly sped up (Blank spaces display time in between each word has been eliminated so conversations display quicker)

Text now only plays a typing sound effect for each new line (So it is not spammed obnoxiously)

Text dialogues now play a sound when the text finishes displaying to indicate a request for user input

Fast forwarding text now plays a sound effect

Equipped/equippable ammo amount display is now with an "x" instead of ":"

Melee weapon and exotic weapon skills now can also damage AP for a small amount (5%, but only can happen once per round per target)

Weather particle effects increased by 33% (There will be 33% more raindrops on screen - it looked a bit too "bare" before)

Rain particle effect color is no longer quite so white and looks more gray

Added lootable container graphics (A glove over a pulsing orange diamong)

Added lootable container logic (Populates, then pulses if something is inside until checked, if checked, it stops pulsing, if nothing is inside, the container is deleted from the game to maintain performance)

Added randomized lootable container placement logic

Added randomized lootable ammo container logic

Added randomized lootable containers to several areas

Mattresses now have a soft sound when stepped on

Added vertical sprites for barriers

Added some new easter eggs (They're subtle, I'm not giving any spoilers!)

Added doorway indicator sprites for doors facing North, West, and East

Updated shotgun "Wide Shot" skills to "Crowd Shot" to be more clear on what it is

Updated icon art for several skills

TONS of other various tweaks and improvements throughout the entire game (UI, combat, pretty much everything)

NOTE: You ABSOLUTELY need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you're enjoying the game so far, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː