3/11/22 GIANT Chaos Chain Update 1.1.2

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here is a new GIANT update for the game. I have been hard at work for weeks, trying to get this ready for everyone to enjoy. It does not include everything that I had hoped it would, but it does include a lot more than I thought it would, so I guess that's a plus.
As previously mentioned about a month ago, this update REQUIRES A PROGRESS RESET. Too much has changed for old saves to even be remotely functional. They may still load, but they definitely will have issues. Unfortunately, there is nothing I can do about this. That's just how it is with Early Access/Work-In-Progress projects.
Check out the change log below! Please note, that the change log is not in any particular order.
Update 1.1.2 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Short Guns Proficiency typo
- 8 Gauge Pest Shot now gives +5% shock chance like the other regular ammo types (Full metal jackets for regular bullets)
- Slightly reduced the height adjustment of floating labels from last patch (It was a bit too high in some cases)
- Fixed biker goggles giving 90% Blinded protection instead of 10%
- Fixed a bug where an incorrect filename could result in no music being played in combat in rare circumstances
- Fixed some tileset pathing issues
- Fixed Eclipse Basement exit transition placing the player in the wrong place (It was one tile too far ahead)
- Fixed Lynch's initial quest dialogue loop not displaying a ">" to indicate a conversation beginning
- Fixed Neko's nametag appearing blue before having a quest with him involved
- Fixed a dialogue inconsistency with Neko's first conversation
- Shotgun "Wide Shot" skills (Renamed to Crowd Shot) now do 2 less damage to prevent exploiting the attack on single targets
- You can no longer talk to Neko about anything business related without speaking to Lynch first (Didn't make sense the way it was)
- Fixed some grass sprites not having the grass sound effect (Having the metal sound effect instead) when stepped on (That was some hard grass)
- Fixed the Squatter in the alleyway on Crescent Strip being trapped behind garbage (LOL)
Changes & Additions:
- Added some new Steam achievements
- Objectives now begin with ">" to make it clearer what is required for each quest goal
- CyWare surgery text readout is now instant
- Replaced a song on the jukebox in The Descent
- Added several new soundtracks for combat (14)
- Added some new soundtracks to the main menu (7)
- Added several new soundtracks for exploring (9)
- Added 4 more variations in hue to the main menu background (Just to keep things fresh)
- Updated credits scene
- Added Hatchet melee weapon
- Added Nunchucks exotic weapon
- Added the first GRENADE LAUNCHER - The Dragon! (Rain steel death on your enemies and blow them to high hell with this 45mm grenade lobber - UNLEASH THE MF BEAST!)
- Added Dragon attack animation (The grenade launcher, not the giant fantasy lizardlike thing)
- Added 45mm Grenades ammo class
- Added 45mm Frag Grenade ammo (Default, +5% Shock)
- Added 45mm HE Grenade ammo (+50% Stunned)
- Added 45mm Shrapnel Grenade ammo (+50% Bleeding)
- Added 45mm Incendiary Grenade ammo (+50% Burning)
- Added 45mm Cluster Grenade ammo (+1 Damage)
- Added 45mm EMP Grenade ammo (+50% Glitched)
- Added Glasses accessory
- Added Respirator accessory
- Added Motorcycle Helmet headgear
- Added Cigar consumable item
- Added Sever skill for chopping weapons (Faster attack but weaker)
- Replaced Jab skill on Machete, Kukri, and Cleaver with Sever
- Added Gun Butt skill to all firearms
- Added Gun Butt skill to all firearm enemies
- Heavy Machine Guns now provide a base chance to cause suppressed (3 * damage as a percentage)
- Reaper Machine Gun can now be single shot (But it reduces initiative for the shot since it's not meant to be used that way)
- Machine Gun Suppressive Fire now gives +5 initiative on use
- Full Auto spray attacks (Spraying and praying) now do +4 initiative, -2 damage
- Pistol sidefire attacks (Holding the weapon sideways and firing fast) now do +4 initiative, -2 damage
- All character professional backgrounds now give a starting loadout with a value around 500 Cred (Each background gets a unique set of starting gear which helps you in the early game, yes - you get to keep it)
- Character professional background descriptions updated
- Updated some shop listings
- Added temporary "Reputation Record" tab to the PDA item that displays your reputation status, fame, and infamy (For those of you who play without the HUD)
- Added 3 new Data descriptions (The random lore pages)
- Added a lot more lighting to the metro stations
- Replaced yellow lighting to light blue in the metro stations
- Replaced the light fixture graphics with more futuristic ones in the metro stations
- Increased the size of Crescent Strip Metro station
- Added new scenery to several maps
- Added Crime Scene area
- Added Dingy Warehouse area
- Added Shipping Warehouse area
- Added some new NPCs to interact with
- Added "Shady Dealings" 2 part side quest (Multiple endings / Morality choices)
- Added "The Catch" 2 part side quest (Multiple endings / Morality choices)
- Updated some existing quest stuff
- Added new skill/feature checks (Both to existing dialogues/quests and the new ones)
- Added message to display when setting an item to a quick slot
- Added specific soundtracks to a few areas (To fit the theme/mood they were supposed to have)
- Added companion system (Companions will auto level to 1 level below the main character, they will have their own unique flaws, edges, and personal backgrounds)
- If the main character dies but can still be saved (companion in party), 15 condition will automatically be deducted so that they cannot heal so much for free and are pushed to use actual medical supplies over regular consumables like food (There will be no "I got shot, let me wolf down 20 bags of chips to heal.")
- Added Drako companion (He's the first companion to be added to the game!)
- Added "Survivor" edge (Drako)
- Added "World Weary" flaw (Drako)
- Added "Transient" background (Drako)
- Added a new battle background image (Dank warehouse)
- Added a new battle background image (Empty warehouse)
- Plug Wound skill now also heals 1 health
- Added some new dialogues to existing characters
- Gameover screen can now be skipped using any Escape key alias or any Enter key alias
- Any consumable item that adds Condition to your character now displays a message after use to indicate your current condition value (So you don't need to close the menu to see it or end up over-using supplies for no reason)
- Warning messages about low mettle or health are now displayed in orange
- Alert messages about companion deaths or desertions are now displayed in red
- Any text messages that are not direct dialogues are now considered game messages and surrounded with brackets and colored gold
- Added some new icon art graphics
- Updated some tilesets
- Police generic dialogues are now accompanied with a radio click sound
- Increased police presence on the Crescent Strip
- Added police lights above some of their squad cars
- Rebalanced Smelling Salts effects (They're a little weaker but cheaper)
- Enemy equipment drops are now a 1/15 chance for each piece of equipment instead of 1/40 chance (That was just what I had it set to when I initially made the drops)
- Added Thug Breacher enemy type
- Added Thug Raider enemy type
- Added Thug Marauder enemy type
- Added new boss enemy (No spoilers!)
- Added special enemy text formatting for combat
- Added new enemy troop setups
- All visible equipment on enemies now actually give stat benifits
- All visible equipment on enemies is now lootable
- Re-classified all armor and equipment as logically as possible for how and where it is equipped (It was a bit confusing before)
- Renamed "Accessories" type of equipment to "Gear" so it wasn't confused with the Accessory slot
- Updated icon art for Gadget Proficiency
- Initiative rolls are now between 1-50 instead of 1-100 (This means that ranged weapons will almost always get to go before melee weapons as intended, unless specific circumstances come into play, this also means that special attacks that give bonus initiative will have a better chance to actually allow the user to go before enemies)
- Added Scrap item (Droppable junk item taken from enemies - can be sold for extra money)
- Added Scrap droppable to all human enemies with a 66% chance
- Temporarily disabled popup text for weather changes (Might stay this way - There is already a lot of text/reading in game and this was unnecessary)
- Verge (Gambling minigame) cannot be exploited so much anymore (Per day, you can only earn around 500 Cred and then you're cut off - the number isn't exact, it's just once you hit the 500 Cred threshold - losing money deducts from the limit so you can try to recover your losses - A draw does not influence this number)
- Verge (Gambling minigame) text readout is no longer instant since another change (listed below) makes all text display faster so this isn't necessary any longer (It also will help with exploitation of the system given that it takes slightly longer)
- Added Money Maker talent (You can earn up to 250 more Cred before being cut off for the day)
- Added Scavenger talent (Additional 10% Chance to find loot in containers)
- Added Steady passive skill (Reduces chance to lose AP when hit with melee/exotic weapons)
- Added Sharp passive skill (Innate bleed chance)
- Added Stunning passive skill (Innate stun chance)
- Added Sucker Punch ability (High chance for stunned)
- Hunker Down now costs 3 Mettle, but gives 5 AP
- Added Sucker Punch ability to all human melee enemies
- Added Sucker Punch animation
- Updated some skill descriptions
- Added Rag consumable item (Basically, it's a really weak version of the bandage that only cures bleeding)
- Added 13 loudspeaker announcements to the randomized sound effect list
- Added 3 new wind sound effects to the randomized sound effect list
- Added 3 more various sound effects to the randomized sound effect list
- Footstep sound effect volume has all been reduced by 5%
- Resting now also heals 10 dedicated health (The actual health stat, not just condition)
- Text display is now significantly sped up (Blank spaces display time in between each word has been eliminated so conversations display quicker)
- Text now only plays a typing sound effect for each new line (So it is not spammed obnoxiously)
- Text dialogues now play a sound when the text finishes displaying to indicate a request for user input
- Fast forwarding text now plays a sound effect
- Equipped/equippable ammo amount display is now with an "x" instead of ":"
- Melee weapon and exotic weapon skills now can also damage AP for a small amount (5%, but only can happen once per round per target)
- Weather particle effects increased by 33% (There will be 33% more raindrops on screen - it looked a bit too "bare" before)
- Rain particle effect color is no longer quite so white and looks more gray
- Added lootable container graphics (A glove over a pulsing orange diamong)
- Added lootable container logic (Populates, then pulses if something is inside until checked, if checked, it stops pulsing, if nothing is inside, the container is deleted from the game to maintain performance)
- Added randomized lootable container placement logic
- Added randomized lootable ammo container logic
- Added randomized lootable containers to several areas
- Mattresses now have a soft sound when stepped on
- Added vertical sprites for barriers
- Added some new easter eggs (They're subtle, I'm not giving any spoilers!)
- Added doorway indicator sprites for doors facing North, West, and East
- Updated shotgun "Wide Shot" skills to "Crowd Shot" to be more clear on what it is
- Updated icon art for several skills
- TONS of other various tweaks and improvements throughout the entire game (UI, combat, pretty much everything)
NOTE: You ABSOLUTELY need to start a new game.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
Changed files in this update