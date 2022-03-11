New balancing, hero skill system and bug fixes

New features:

Library: Holds Information about all Units and Buildings. You can open it in your profile window or at the end of the last tutorial level.

Hero skill system: With each level you gain a skill point. In your profile window you can increase the stats of your hero.

Achievements:

Updated icon for 'A new hero rises'

Added 4 multiplayer Achievements

Usability:

Added 3 new buttons for easier selection of unit types

Added Shortcuts for type selection (1 -> all Soldiers, 2 -> all Archer, 3 -> all Knights, 4 -> Hero)

Moved additional grouping from 1-5 to 5-9

You can now move the camera up and downwards with your arrow keys

When you hover over your herobar, it gets transparent

When your Resolution is low, the view gets adjusted

Improvements:

Improved AI behavior

Added items to the victory rewards, adjusted the probability to get gold, gems and items

Changed deep forest level to a second wildfire level. The level is now larger

Reduced the amount of enemy towers in levels

Inviting friends now counts as a friendly match and won't increase your multiplayer stats.

Multiplayer leaderboard search is now up to 100 entries.

Bug fixes:

Fixed movement of the units when they want to attack a trunk

Fixed a bug with Archers and trunks that resulted into a crash

Adjusted the multiplayer arrow after the tutorial

Fixed the resolution problem with 4:3 ratio screens

Fixed the archery position in wildfire and the level position issue on tutorials

New balancing:

Hey everyone, we had some comments in the community that many matches results into using f2 (select all) and sending all units to the enemy to win.

Thats why we took our current balancing, threw it out the window and rebuild it from scratch.

Reduced spawn times of all Units and movement speed of normal soldiers

With more testing of the new balancing, we figured out that the reason why f2 was so powerfull is because units die quickly and respawn way too fast.

There will be a main point of conflict between both players and it would never stop, since units can be send back to the front so quickly.

So the main goal was to make units and the production slower.

Units have 30% bonus armor in their own tower range

Another point was that the attacker always had an advantage, even though his Units take longer to get back to the front.

That is because the attacker can block the production of a single building of the defender, which in most scenarios is enough to get ahead.

For that reason we decided to give units in their own tower circle bonus armor.

Shooting tower now deal 40 damage and also increase the total Unit count by 8

The shooting tower didn't feel that usefull in earlier versions because even though it deals good damage, having a production building instead was more usefull.

That's why the shooting tower now deals even more damage, but also increases the total count of possible Units by 8.

This way, it increases your army size and also is a good point for defense

Adjusted stats of all Units

To make a more balanced army more usefull, we adjusted the values of all Units to mark their purpose more clear.

For example, Soldiers have more Armor to defend the archers, who can deal much damage but die quickly.

The level of the building now stays when swapping from a production building to another one

It is really punishing, when you upgrade a building and then want to change for other unit types.

Therefore the upgrade level stays the same when you change to another production building.

Knight Upgrades have the same cost and times as other unit types

Since the spawn rate of units got lowered we decided to lower the cost for knights upgrades.

Upgraded Units now have more HP

To keep the dynamic of longer fights the units will also gain extra HP to hold on longer fights

We will also concentrate on future maps to have a wider space of movement so that it won't always result into a single point of battle,but to more smaller fights across the map.

We will keep an eye on the new balancing and improve it.