Share · View all patches · Build 8356883 · Last edited 11 March 2022 – 21:06:21 UTC by Wendy

• Added controller support — use the dpad to navigate menus and the face buttons to advance text.

• Made the "let's see who this really is" achievement easier to get by adding it to two extra dialogue paths.

Fixed a few more typos, overlapping menus and missing sprites!