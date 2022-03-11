 Skip to content

Ignited Steel update for 11 March 2022

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8356515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weekend patch with several of your suggestions, a few bug fixes and stability improvements, some quality-of-life enhancements, and balancing.

Thanks for playing the game! Expect more improvements in a few more patches next week. Especially balance-wise. We are preparing a batch of changes that will make the game a little harder, but also a little bit more fair. We are aiming for the game to be a bit more demanding at the baseline, and at the same time polishing off some of the difficulty highs and lows, as we feel it's a little too "spiky" right now.

Anyways, please keep those suggestions coming. Some of you will recognize changes in this patch that you have proposed yourself!

Time for a good weekend's rest! Boy do we need it. We'll be fresh back on Monday to continue working on the game!

Have a nice weekend everyone!

Changelog:

[1.0.1] - 2022-03-11

Added

  • Warning sign in the confirmation message before starting a new run or replaying the tutorial, and deleting the current run data.
  • Post-boss Pilot recruitment screen now shows the stats for current and candidate pilots.
  • You can now also rename pilots during the run, from the Hangar screen.

Changed

  • Health pack model improved.
  • Multiple UI texts descriptions improved and extended.
  • Stores no longer sell repeated contracts.
  • Ballistic Shield now protects allies.

Fixed

  • Achievement unlock issues, which could affect achievements "Many Clients","Enlistment", "Veteran team", "Epic Ending" and "This is my family now".
  • Heat produced by walking now scales depending the biome's heat multiplier.
  • Corrected Double Canon's impact radius.
  • Solved run-breaking bug caused by some contracts at the time they are completed.

Known issues

  • Tooltips appear out of display bounds at certain screen resolutions.

[1.0.0] - Release - 2022-03-09

Added

  • Release version of Ignited Steal on Steam.

