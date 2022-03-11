Patch 1.0.1

Weekend patch with several of your suggestions, a few bug fixes and stability improvements, some quality-of-life enhancements, and balancing.

Thanks for playing the game! Expect more improvements in a few more patches next week. Especially balance-wise. We are preparing a batch of changes that will make the game a little harder, but also a little bit more fair. We are aiming for the game to be a bit more demanding at the baseline, and at the same time polishing off some of the difficulty highs and lows, as we feel it's a little too "spiky" right now.

Anyways, please keep those suggestions coming. Some of you will recognize changes in this patch that you have proposed yourself!

Time for a good weekend's rest! Boy do we need it. We'll be fresh back on Monday to continue working on the game!

Have a nice weekend everyone!

Changelog:

[1.0.1] - 2022-03-11

Added

Warning sign in the confirmation message before starting a new run or replaying the tutorial, and deleting the current run data.

Post-boss Pilot recruitment screen now shows the stats for current and candidate pilots.

You can now also rename pilots during the run, from the Hangar screen.

Changed

Health pack model improved.

Multiple UI texts descriptions improved and extended.

Stores no longer sell repeated contracts.

Ballistic Shield now protects allies.

Fixed

Achievement unlock issues, which could affect achievements "Many Clients","Enlistment", "Veteran team", "Epic Ending" and "This is my family now".

Heat produced by walking now scales depending the biome's heat multiplier.

Corrected Double Canon's impact radius.

Solved run-breaking bug caused by some contracts at the time they are completed.

Known issues

Tooltips appear out of display bounds at certain screen resolutions.

[1.0.0] - Release - 2022-03-09

Added