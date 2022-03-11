Patch 1.0.1

Weekend patch with several of your suggestions, a few bug fixes and stability improvements, some quality-of-life enhancements, and balancing.
Thanks for playing the game! Expect more improvements in a few more patches next week. Especially balance-wise. We are preparing a batch of changes that will make the game a little harder, but also a little bit more fair. We are aiming for the game to be a bit more demanding at the baseline, and at the same time polishing off some of the difficulty highs and lows, as we feel it's a little too "spiky" right now.
Anyways, please keep those suggestions coming. Some of you will recognize changes in this patch that you have proposed yourself!
Time for a good weekend's rest! Boy do we need it. We'll be fresh back on Monday to continue working on the game!
Have a nice weekend everyone!
Changelog:
[1.0.1] - 2022-03-11
Added
- Warning sign in the confirmation message before starting a new run or replaying the tutorial, and deleting the current run data.
- Post-boss Pilot recruitment screen now shows the stats for current and candidate pilots.
- You can now also rename pilots during the run, from the Hangar screen.
Changed
- Health pack model improved.
- Multiple UI texts descriptions improved and extended.
- Stores no longer sell repeated contracts.
- Ballistic Shield now protects allies.
Fixed
- Achievement unlock issues, which could affect achievements "Many Clients","Enlistment", "Veteran team", "Epic Ending" and "This is my family now".
- Heat produced by walking now scales depending the biome's heat multiplier.
- Corrected Double Canon's impact radius.
- Solved run-breaking bug caused by some contracts at the time they are completed.
Known issues
- Tooltips appear out of display bounds at certain screen resolutions.
[1.0.0] - Release - 2022-03-09
Added
- Release version of Ignited Steal on Steam.
