Razed Earth update for 11 March 2022

The Tanks are here

Razed Earth update for 11 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Do you hear that? Its the sound of change.

The tanks have arrived and they do not take prisoners. They will slaughter their way through hundreds of unsuspecting victims. Mercy is not a word in their vocabulary. Although they take a real beating, an air strike is a truly devastating strike on them.

To help us combat the new threat, we've issued some lovely new weaponry. Find the RPG in the loadout menu now and take your ambushing skills to new heights.

Happy hunting!

Yaz

