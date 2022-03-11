Test Branch Update! (Beta 3.0.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for Beta 3.0.0 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content/features
- Characters incapacitated during campaign missions don't die anymore and are still available when starting a new chapter
- Skills points are now wons by each participating character (still available after completing a chapter)
- Characters now start the campaign with 3 skill points
- Added civilians in the "High Threat" difficulty level
- Added new map and room patterns to the mission generator
- Added screen shake on weapon shots and smoke grenade explosions
Improvements
- Reduced the overall difficulty
- Tweaked faction modifiers
- Reduced aggressive enemies investigation range
- Agents can see behind civilians
- Improved support of right to left languages (Arabic, Farsi, Hebrew)
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed pathfinding quirks happening when moving around obstacles
- Fixed transparent doors blocking pathfinding even when opened
- Fixed some doors getting kicked by dragging a character during the planning phase
- Fixed saving of weapons and grenades position and orientation on the weapon rack
- Fixed floor assets collisions
- Fixed stairs assets collisions
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
