Test Branch Update! (Beta 3.0.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 3.0.0 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

Characters incapacitated during campaign missions don't die anymore and are still available when starting a new chapter

Skills points are now wons by each participating character (still available after completing a chapter)

Characters now start the campaign with 3 skill points

Added civilians in the "High Threat" difficulty level

Added new map and room patterns to the mission generator

Added screen shake on weapon shots and smoke grenade explosions

Improvements

Reduced the overall difficulty

Tweaked faction modifiers

Reduced aggressive enemies investigation range

Agents can see behind civilians

Improved support of right to left languages (Arabic, Farsi, Hebrew)

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed pathfinding quirks happening when moving around obstacles

Fixed transparent doors blocking pathfinding even when opened

Fixed some doors getting kicked by dragging a character during the planning phase

Fixed saving of weapons and grenades position and orientation on the weapon rack

Fixed floor assets collisions

Fixed stairs assets collisions

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.