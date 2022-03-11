 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 11 March 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 3.0.0)

Changelog

Here's the changelog for Beta 3.0.0 available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

  • Characters incapacitated during campaign missions don't die anymore and are still available when starting a new chapter
  • Skills points are now wons by each participating character (still available after completing a chapter)
  • Characters now start the campaign with 3 skill points
  • Added civilians in the "High Threat" difficulty level
  • Added new map and room patterns to the mission generator
  • Added screen shake on weapon shots and smoke grenade explosions

Improvements

  • Reduced the overall difficulty
  • Tweaked faction modifiers
  • Reduced aggressive enemies investigation range
  • Agents can see behind civilians
  • Improved support of right to left languages (Arabic, Farsi, Hebrew)
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed pathfinding quirks happening when moving around obstacles
  • Fixed transparent doors blocking pathfinding even when opened
  • Fixed some doors getting kicked by dragging a character during the planning phase
  • Fixed saving of weapons and grenades position and orientation on the weapon rack
  • Fixed floor assets collisions
  • Fixed stairs assets collisions

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

