Update 0.9.6: New voice acting, many changes and fixes! + Special news

Hi everyone.

Here's the changes since last public update:

New features:

•Added a new American voice acting.

•Added new Pine trees.

Fixes:

•Changes in gamepad controls.

•Trees are now influenced by snow.

•Improved performance when there is a lot of smoke.

•Changes in german names.

•Fixed an error preventing to see all workshop missions when subscribed to many of them.

•Fixed Flak38 aim sight alignment.

•AAs and other kind of turrets now tries to predic trajectory to adjust fire while targeting moving vehicles.

•Changes in networking system.

•Changes in pause menu and some icons.

•Improved Leaning in TPS.

•Many other smaller changes and fixes.

For feedbacks and suggestions you can contact in our Discord server.

We also started a Patreon page. Through the page, whoever wants to can help development as at least for this year, 100% of the earnings will be reinvested in development.

In addition, the subscription involves some benefits, from roles on steam, access to private channels, the ability to see the new features in preview and to connect more easily with us developers.

We hope that this new service will help Easy Red 2 to evolve in every aspect.

In fact, I remember that a total rework of models, buildings and destructibility is now under development.

Thanks a lot to everyone,

Marco