UPDATE 1.02

Greetings adventurers,

First of all, we'd like to thank you for all the great feedbacks you've shared back with us since launch and for your support via purchases!

Over the last days we took the time to evaluate where we could do adjustments according to your feedbacks to make the game more achievable and rewarding, without tossing out the ground mechanics. We hope that you'll like the changes we made in version 1.02.

Please keep helping us to improve. Get in touch and into discussion on our Discord: https://discord.gg/v57Ap2Yf93 - we are happy to hear your thoughts.

GAME MODE

You can set difficulty level in the menu: Easy (new default), Medium and Hard (previous default) which will manipulate RNG calculation in the backend.

PROGRESSION

XP progression was optimized to baseline 100 and ~150% increase to next level (TNL).

This means you will level up faster (~twice) which allows you to access more perks to alter tactics and gameplay.

Accordingly, the new max level is 20 (previously 10).

We recommend to Reset Progress (main menu), to gain all benefits of faster level ups and more perks

PERKS

We have added 12 new perks (previously 10, now it's 22 total), most of them being follow-up perks (T2/T3).

Due to this, we have added a logic to access T2/T3 perks only if you have learnt previous tiers.

We have redistributed perk order to better match power and overall progression.

Some perk descriptions have been reworked to make the effects a bit clearer.

VISUALS

Caves have different base colors to tell stages apart and to provide some more variation.

Picked perks are now being displayed to the left of the hero pillar for better visibility. To review perk details, you can still click the hero pillar (or perk icons) to access the full descriptions.

Full backpack is indicated by red counter color.

Complete rework of the boss cave.

FPS are limited to 60 (from unlimited) and are displayed in the bottom left corner.

BACKPACK

Backpack starts with reduced size and now holds a maximum of 2 items per type (potions, spells), but can be increased up to 5 max items (using perks).

BUGFIXES

We have spotted and fixed an issue with the random number generator (RNG).

Null Reference issues in the backend.

Due to an error with invisibility spells, we have temporarily removed this spell.

We recommend to Reset Progress (via the main menu), to gain all benefits of faster level ups and more perks, as your level will change according to the new progression, however you will not get the additional perks retroactively that you would have received from the faster level ups.

Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...