Urban Jungle Patch

Greetings Pips,

Today we have some cool new content and features to share with you! Introducing a new map: Urban Jungle. Fight in the tight urban towns, featuring some of the biggest playspace yet, complete with fully destructible environments!

This patch also represents a lot of hard work from the translation team as we're excited to announce the game's full translation and support into the Korean language! This rounds out our total supported language count to 12! We're so happy to share Pips with so many of our international players.

This patch will also fix a host of bugs and introduce some balance changes to endless mode which should make your experience a bit more streamlined than before.

We're holding back some of the biggest changes yet as we work hard on the final patch for the Warpips 1.0 launch, which we will be announcing more details about very soon.

Thank you so much for your continued support, we can't wait to share what's coming next with you soon.

Commander in Pip Klegran, over and out!