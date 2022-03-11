A.I Bots, Highschool map, Free weekend & More!

Hi everyone!

We are proud to announce that we have added A.I. bots to the game! This ensures that everybody, at any given time will be able to fully experience the game with a full lobby. To enable them, simply host a public or private session, and enable the option "Play with A.I." on the map selection screen.

Furthermore, we have setup a free weekend running from March 11 through 13. We hope that this invites many players to check out our game for free!

Lastly, we also have added a new map along with a new hunter to the game! The Highschool map features an abandoned high school with many creepy objects to find all around the map

Happy hunting!