After Dark VR update for 11 March 2022

A.I Bots, Highschool map, Free weekend & More!

11 March 2022

Hi everyone!

We are proud to announce that we have added A.I. bots to the game! This ensures that everybody, at any given time will be able to fully experience the game with a full lobby. To enable them, simply host a public or private session, and enable the option "Play with A.I." on the map selection screen.

Furthermore, we have setup a free weekend running from March 11 through 13. We hope that this invites many players to check out our game for free!

Lastly, we also have added a new map along with a new hunter to the game! The Highschool map features an abandoned high school with many creepy objects to find all around the map

Happy hunting!

