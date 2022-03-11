v1.4.11 - The Character Joypad and Steamdeck Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

We are back with more updates and improvements to controller support!

You can now control the player character, as well as rebind all your controller settings, with a joypad or controller. We have also fixed some issues for players with complex controller setups. This means that most of the game now works with a joypad, as well as multiple controller support. The exceptions are the vehicle editor and add-on editor, which still require keyboard / mouse / touch screen.

As well as improving the game for any players using a joypad, this update dramatically improves the player experience when playing on the new Steam Deck.

We have also fixed lots of bugs and issues that players were experiencing. Please see below for the full details. The full set of controller changes can also be seen below in the patch notes.

We will return next week with an announcement, and again the week after with a frequently requested feature that has long been asked for by vehicle builders!

We look forward to your thoughts and feedback on these new changes!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.4.11

Controller support updates:

Character controller support

#466 Vehicle controller support

Characters/Vehicles no longer move while in map/photo/creative menu

B button now acts as a generic back button for all UI screens

Creative menu day/night slider support

Research screen controller support

Photo-mode controller support

Sunrise-Sunset slider support

Back button keeps getting selected when scrolling a list

Pad input key-binds now work for UI navigation (#6070 #6081 #6206 #6264 #6001)

#6000 Rebinding menu can no longer be backed out of except with 'Esc'

Photo-mode hotkey tips now display their bound keys

Reset button now works correctly for bindings

Rework - Iceberg tiles now have more room between bergs for ships

Rework - #1553 Force non-combat AI vehicles to despawn if they sink

Rework - #5262 Catalytic converter now converts exhaust to air rather than destroying exhaust

Fix - #5871 Edge-case logic thread lockup caused by setVehiclePosSafe

Fix - #5441 Crash on vehicle despawn while interacting

Fix - #5122 Prevent vehicle fires when damage is toggled off, vehicle invulnerable flag is now checked for all damage systems

Fix - #4926 Objects removed via lua now force an update to despawn them

Fix - #3615 Make radar ignore trees

Fix - #2792 Fix setVehiclePosSafe getting stuck when targeting an area between two vehicles (occasionally caused game lockup)

Fix - #793 #728 Language workshop uploading disabled

Fix - #3924 Added buoyancy surfaces to heat exchangers

Fix - #5254 Missing collision mesh for filing cabinet

Fix - #5891 Missing Face on Fluid Hose Anchor

Fix - #4981 Floating tree cluster

Fix - #4940 Foghorn model issues

Fix - #4930 Mute sirens when damaged

Fix - Short Tornadoes