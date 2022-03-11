Version 0.110 and Upcoming Features

Version 0.110 marks the end of the barrage of update for the early version of the game. If something is very broken, I'll update the game again ASAP with a minor version, but otherwise it will be a bit before the next update. First let's cover what's new in this update.

Changelist for version 0.110

Increased max parts to 750

New part: 6-way mini (for advanced builders)

Slider mode now works correctly on all parts that have that option

Tuneable delay on bombs for the bomb launcher - existing launchers will have 0 delay, new ones will have 0.25 seconds by default

Can move the camera lower, and improved the camera behavior at lower angles (collides with ground/water)

Can disable specific inputs on parts (advanced mode)

Added brightness setting in options (affects world only, not UI)

Added Alternate Font button, available for some languages

Added Reset Tutorial button

Improved balloon behavior

Non-player ropes use more segments (less stiff)

Always show 2+3 star times for play mode

Secret discount displays after finishing a mode 3x (instead of 5x)

Ultra setting now available for water (not recommended, mostly affects water far away)

Added Reverse Steering option for treads (intended for inside-facing treads)

Made bloom settings adjustable instead of off/on (5 settings now vs. 2)

Fixed vehicles not updating correctly in some cases

Fixed vehicles not rendering in Workshop Upload mode if you go there after saving

Tutorial message the first time you enter mirror mode

Scroll edge of the map when you get close with the mouse

Added a lot more keys to the help display in build mode

Fixed two cases of the game getting stuck on startup due to bad save/vehicle files

Game now saves a backup of the IoDPrefs file

Changed the game icon

Updated the character glyphs so nothing should be missing (fixes some Korean/Chinese characters especially being absent)

That's a long list, and it should take care of many minor issues that have been lingering. There are still a large number of bugs/fixes/tweaks to make, but all of these were doable in a reasonable timeframe.

The next update will likely be over a week away, as it's my family's spring break. The next really big feature will be the Structure Editor (along with some simple way to place them in Sandbox mode), but there are some medium-sized things I need to take care of before that:

Fixing Radeon RX 500 series cards not running well. I have a 570 4GB in a box on my desk, and will be installing and testing it later today. If there's another new update today/tomorrow, it'll be because I found something with this to improve their performance.

Adding Undo to build mode. I don't think this is hard to do, but it might take a day or so to work out all the issues.

Ability to update Steam Workshop vehicles. Another task similar in scale to Undo.

Featured Vehicles section in the Workshop. This might be easier than the previous two technically, but I want to add a section where I can highlight certain vehicle in the workshop, and have a message along with it. Would like to do a weekly feature update, with a theme for each week (announced ahead of time). Themes will be something like "ropes and balloons" or "3-stars on Draco (any mode)".

There might a couple other things (such as adding 8 extra input slots) that get prioritized ahead of the structure editor as well, but I don't want to get too bogged down in medium-sized features for too long. The structure editor, placement editor, and island editors are all needed before I can add more content efficiently (and there are in high demand from players too), so those are the big priorities over the next couple months.

So there will be a short gap in updates, then a few medium-sized updates, and finally another gap before the structure editor. I don't know how long these gaps will be, but things have been rolling along quickly so far, so I'd estimate the structure editor will be available by early April. I'll have a better idea in a couple weeks how accurate that estimate is.